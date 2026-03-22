Mfundo Vilakazi urged to toughen up as Kaizer Chiefs map out starting role -'Be a bit more physical and stronger on the ball when in possession'

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has thrown down the challenge to Mfundo Vilakazi, highlighting key areas the youngster must sharpen to earn regular starts.

While the 20-year-old’s talent is unquestioned, Kaze believes adding physical strength is the missing link for the academy graduate to transition from impact substitute to a nailed-on starter.

The Naturena technical team remains impressed with Vilakazi’s technical quality, particularly after netting the second goal in Saturday’s clash.