Mfundo Vilakazi urged to toughen up as Kaizer Chiefs map out starting role -'Be a bit more physical and stronger on the ball when in possession'
Kaze identifies key areas for Vilakazi's growth
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has thrown down the challenge to Mfundo Vilakazi, highlighting key areas the youngster must sharpen to earn regular starts.
While the 20-year-old’s talent is unquestioned, Kaze believes adding physical strength is the missing link for the academy graduate to transition from impact substitute to a nailed-on starter.
The Naturena technical team remains impressed with Vilakazi’s technical quality, particularly after netting the second goal in Saturday’s clash.
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'Vilakazi close to starting spot, always gives his best'
“I believe that he is not far, and this season there are games that he started; sometimes it is a tactical decision not to start him,” said Kaze as quoted by FARPost.
“But he is a player who always gives everything, his best at training and during games.
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The demand for physicality and aggression
The coach noted that the difference between a promising talent and a regular starter often lies in the work done off the ball and the ability to hold off seasoned defenders.
“We want to have players who can make an impact. There are some improvements he needs to make, especially when the team does not have the ball—to be a little bit more physical and stronger on the ball when we are in possession.”
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'He is going to go far'
Despite the constructive criticism, the Chiefs' coaching staff remains incredibly high on the player's potential.
The Amakhosi co-coach praised Vilakazi’s attitude and willingness to learn, which suggests the player will take the advice on board as he looks to cement his place in the XI for the remainder of the season and beyond.
Closing his assessment of the player's development, Kaze noted: “But he is a wonderful kid who wants to learn, and I’m pretty sure he is going to go far.”
The focus now shifts to how the youngster applies these lessons in the high-stakes battle for CAF spots.