Mfundo Vilakazi tipped for big Kaizer Chiefs role under Fernando Da Cruz: 'I believe he will improve significantly this season'
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Vilakazi finds his rhythm in the first team
Expectations are reaching a fever pitch at Naturena as Kaizer Chiefs prepare for the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season under the guidance of Fernando Da Cruz.
After a period of transition, the focus has shifted toward the club's youth academy graduates, with Mfundo Vilakazi emerging as the primary figurehead for this new era.
The young sensation has already provided a glimpse of what is to come after firing Amakhosi to victory in the recently concluded Toyota Cup.
Vilakazi showed remarkable composure at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng, scoring a clinical winner in a 1-0 triumph over Zimbabwe’s Scottland FC.
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Malatsi backs the next generation
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabiso ‘Skappie’ Malatsi remains one of the players’ most vocal supporters, insisting that the current squad must revolve around such dynamic talent.
Malatsi believes the maturity shown by Vilakazi in recent months suggests he is no longer just a luxury substitute but a pillar of the team’s offensive strategy.
Speaking in an interview with FARPost, Malatsi broke down why he expects the creative midfielder to be the player to watch this season alongside a much improved showing from striker Khanyisa Mayo.
“You can’t put unfair pressure on Mfundo [Vilakazi] because he is still a youngster, but I think even [Khanyisa] Mayo [will do well],” Malatsi remarked.
“He [Khanyisa Mayo] didn’t hit his peak last season, but I believe he will improve significantly this season because when he initially returned from Algeria, we didn’t see his full potential.
"So I will definitely say Mfundo Vilakazi [will be the player to watch for Chiefs]."
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The Mayo impact at Naturena
While Vilakazi provides the creative spark, Malatsi also highlighted the importance of Khanyisa Mayo, who has finally secured a permanent move to the club after a complicated loan spell.
Mayo joined Chiefs from Algerian giants CR Belouizdad and is expected to lead the line with more authority now that his future is settled.
The synergy between youth and experience is what Malatsi believes will separate Chiefs from their rivals this term.
Mayo’s physical presence and proven goal-scoring pedigree in South African football make him the perfect foil for Vilakazi’s intricate passing and vision.
If both players can remain fit, the Amakhosi faithful have every reason to be optimistic about their chances of restoring their status as a powerhouse in the Premier Soccer League and CAF competition.
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A warning on recruitment standards
However, it was not all praise from Malatsi, who issued a stern warning regarding the club’s general transfer policy.
He urged the management to ensure that any new arrivals are of the requisite calibre to wear the famous gold and black jersey, stressing that individual brilliance from youngsters like Vilakazi can only take the team so far.
“However, Chiefs also need to recruit high-calibre talent because, with all due respect, some players they sign are simply not Chiefs material,” Malatsi added candidly.
“The club must make major signings, but one thing is certain: I remain positive about Kaizer Chiefs’ prospects this season," he concluded.
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