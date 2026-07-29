Mfundo Vilakazi tipped for big Kaizer Chiefs role under Fernando Da Cruz: 'I believe he will improve significantly this season'

Expectations are reaching a fever pitch at Naturena as Kaizer Chiefs prepare for the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season under the guidance of Fernando Da Cruz.

After a period of transition, the focus has shifted toward the club's youth academy graduates, with Mfundo Vilakazi emerging as the primary figurehead for this new era.

The young sensation has already provided a glimpse of what is to come after firing Amakhosi to victory in the recently concluded Toyota Cup.

Vilakazi showed remarkable composure at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng, scoring a clinical winner in a 1-0 triumph over Zimbabwe’s Scottland FC.







