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Mfundo Vilakazi, Siyanda Ndlovu, Nkosikhona Ndaba and the best Premier Soccer League players per 90 in the 2026/27 season
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Attacking: Goals per 90
With two goals in just 93 minutes of football, Kaizer Chiefs youngster Wandile Duba is the top rated player at 1.94 goals per 90 minutes, beating out competition from Stellenbosch's Quwan Plaatjies at 1.91 and AmaZulu's Thando Ngwenya at 1.52 who has five goals to his name but they are spread over 297 minutes.
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Attacking: Shots per 90
With just 181 minutes under his belt but a shot per 90 calculation Mfundo Vilakazi has a 5.5 total which beats out Siwelele's Jaisen Clifford (4.9) and Mamelodi Sundowns Bennet Mokoena (4.4).
Interestingly, Vilakazi also tops the Shots on target charts with 3.0 per 90 but has yet to open his goal scoring account.
With stats like these, that first goal will come along sooner than later.
Attacking - Accurate passes per 90
This one is totally dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns players who fill out most of the top ten spots, with Pirates' Nkosinathi Sibisi (6th with 74.0) and Chiefs' Zitha Kwinika (7th with 63.5) the only players from other clubs to feature.
Kegan Johannes and Malibongwe Khoza jointly lead this stat with 93.5 each.
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Attacking - Expected assists per 90
Unsurprisingly, Sundowns new recruit Siyanda Ndlovu tops the stat that he was specifically brought in for, providing the strikers with ammunition to score goals. He averages 0.67 assists per 90 minutes.
Sphelele Mkhulise, also at Chloorkop is second with 0.54 and Golden Arrows Philani Kumalo is third on 0.49 per 90.
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Attacking - Successful dribbles per 90
Siwelele's Neo Mokhachane wipes the floor with the competition with 4.1 dribbles per 90 as the right winger has packed a lot of take-ons into his 155 minutes of football.
Lehlohonolo Seema must be instructing his attackers to take their man on as Jaisen Clifford is his nearest competitor with 2.9 successful dribbles per 90.
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Defensive - Contributions per 90
This stat includes all defensive work like tackles, interceptions, clearances, etc so take a bow Orlando Pirates all-action defender Nkosikhona Ndaba who has packed a lot into his 148 minutes for the Bucs for his 15.8 per 90.
Siwelele's Njabulo Ngcobo (14.0) and Golden Arrows Osborn Maluleke (13.3) come in second and third respectively.
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Defensive - Tackles per 90
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ethan Chislett is the surprise winner here with 7.1 tackles per 90 across his one start and one bench appearance in which he made eight tackles across his 101 minutes this season.
With those sort of stats Chiefs fans must be wondering why they don't see more of the 28-year-old in the engine room.
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Defensive - Interceptions per 90
AmaZulu's Omega Mdaka (3.6) narrowly edges Richards Bay's Baggio Nashixwa (3.5) for this one, with Stellenbosch's Thabiso Lebitso and Golden Arrows Sbonelo Cele currently tied in third on 3.1 per 90.
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Defensive - Clearances per 90
Siwelele's Njabulo Ngcobo has both the most clearances overall (23) and the best stats per 90 with 11.5 in his 180 minutes of football this season.
Pirates' Nkosikhona Ndaba makes another appearance as second on this list (9.7) and Polokwane City's Lebohang Nkaki is third on 9.0.
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Defensive - Saves per 90
And finally to the goalkeepers where AmaZulu's Wilfried Kouassi has made 15 saves in his 270 minutes of league action, and despite only keeping one clean sheet and conceding six goals in that time, has proven to be adept at keeping the majority of shots out with a 5.0 saves per 90.
Golden Arrows clean sheet king Edward Maova by comparison has 14 saves to his name and three clean sheets in his 270 minutes of football for an average of 4.7 saves per 90.
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