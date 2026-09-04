Mfundo Vilakazi, Siyanda Ndlovu, Nkosikhona Ndaba and the best Premier Soccer League players per 90 in the 2026/27 season

With just 181 minutes under his belt but a shot per 90 calculation Mfundo Vilakazi has a 5.5 total which beats out Siwelele's Jaisen Clifford (4.9) and Mamelodi Sundowns Bennet Mokoena (4.4).

Interestingly, Vilakazi also tops the Shots on target charts with 3.0 per 90 but has yet to open his goal scoring account.

With stats like these, that first goal will come along sooner than later.