Mfundo Vilakazi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Devin Titus & other PSL youngsters who are tipped to be big shots in the 2024-25 season

PSL youngsters have their work cut out for themselves and Mofokeng leads the pack as the flag bearer, but who else can shine as bright this season?

Ahead of the start of the 2024-25 Premier Soccer League season, it appears that there is a significant amount of remarkable young talent, with several of these emerging stars stepping into key roles early in their careers.

Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng is a prime example. The 19-year-old midfielder has quickly become a standout performer for the Buccaneers, showing impressive development since joining the senior team in the 2022-23 season.

The highly rated Mofokeng is part of the Bafana Bafana set-up and will need to keep up his brilliant performances if he is to stay in Hugo Broos' plans.

GOAL goes through a list of PSL players who are likely to set the scene alight this season.

