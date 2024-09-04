Mfundo Vilakazi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Devin Titus & other PSL youngsters who are tipped to be big shots in the 2024-25 season

Ahead of the start of the 2024-25 Premier Soccer League season, it appears that there is a significant amount of remarkable young talent, with several of these emerging stars stepping into key roles early in their careers.
Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng is a prime example. The 19-year-old midfielder has quickly become a standout performer for the Buccaneers, showing impressive development since joining the senior team in the 2022-23 season.
The highly rated Mofokeng is part of the Bafana Bafana set-up and will need to keep up his brilliant performances if he is to stay in Hugo Broos' plans.
GOAL goes through a list of PSL players who are likely to set the scene alight this season.
