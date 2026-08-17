Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala jealousy of Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Langelihle Phili dismissed - 'You bring Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr does not think he is no longer a big player'
The Naturena spotlight
The arrival of 21-year-old Langelihle Phili at Kaizer Chiefs has immediately shifted the spotlight toward the young attacker, leading some observers to wonder if young homegrown talents Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala are feeling the pressure.
Despite the outside noise, Thuso Phala believes the internal dynamics are far more professional than social media theories suggest.
The former winger argues that top players understand their worth regardless of who joins the squad.
"I think Mfundo knows that he's the diamond of the team, also 'Mdu' knows that, he told Omniaudioafrica YouTube channel.
"I have not really taken notice of how they behave on the field but as a former player, when a new player comes in and gets all the attention, obviously it does say that he is the new star of the team."
"But that does not bring bad blood," he said.
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Mbappe and Vinicius Jr comparison
Drawing a parallel to the highest level of European football, Phala compared the situation at Naturena to the star-studded locker room at the Santiago Bernabeu. He insists that elite talent thrives on competition rather than resentment.
"You go to big teams, you bring Mbappe to Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr would not feel that now he is no longer a big player at Real Madrid.
"Those things happen. We might be critical to say he should have passed Phili there or Phili should have passed Mdu there. But I don't see a rift happening."
His assessment highlights the reality of life at a massive club like Chiefs, where every pass and gesture is magnified by a passionate fan base.
For Phala, the perceived tension is simply a by-product of high expectations and the natural adjustment period required when integrating a high-profile new signing into an established attacking unit that already features popular local academy products.
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Building a deadly attacking combination
Looking toward the future, Phala is optimistic that the trio of Phili, Vilakazi, and Shabalala will eventually become the cornerstone of a successful new era for the Soweto giants.
He believes that once they find their rhythm together, they will be unstoppable in the Betway Premiership.
The key, according to Phala, is allowing these young stars the time and space to develop their on-field relationship without the burden of constant controversy.
By focusing on their collective goals rather than individual accolades, the trio can help restore Kaizer Chiefs to the summit of South African football while securing their own personal futures in the process.
"I think the sooner they gel together, the sooner they create chances, the sooner they start the games together, they are going to become a deadly combination," he stated firmly.
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Future stars of South African football
Phala emphasized that the chemistry between these players will be vital not just for the club, but for the national team setup as well.
He sees a bright future where the three young attackers lead both the Amakhosi and Bafana Bafana.
"I see them even becoming better friends and better colleagues, because they are young boys, they are exciting, they are the future of South African football.
"If they work together, they're going to create chances together, Chiefs will win and the boys will have a chance to go to the national team," he concluded.
As the season progresses, the focus will remain on how coach Fernando Da Cruz manages this wealth of young attacking talent.
If Phala’s prediction holds true, the supposed jealousy will quickly be replaced by a formidable partnership that could define the club for years to come.
For now, the message remains clear: there is no room for rift rumours when there is a championship to chase at Naturena.
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