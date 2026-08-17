Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala jealousy of Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Langelihle Phili dismissed - 'You bring Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr does not think he is no longer a big player'

The arrival of 21-year-old Langelihle Phili at Kaizer Chiefs has immediately shifted the spotlight toward the young attacker, leading some observers to wonder if young homegrown talents Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala are feeling the pressure.

Despite the outside noise, Thuso Phala believes the internal dynamics are far more professional than social media theories suggest.

The former winger argues that top players understand their worth regardless of who joins the squad.

"I think Mfundo knows that he's the diamond of the team, also 'Mdu' knows that, he told Omniaudioafrica YouTube channel.

"I have not really taken notice of how they behave on the field but as a former player, when a new player comes in and gets all the attention, obviously it does say that he is the new star of the team."

"But that does not bring bad blood," he said.



