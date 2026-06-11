Mexico vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's World Cup opening match

The main worry for Hugo Broos has been the fitness of left-back Aubrey Modiba, who sustained a hamstring injury in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final and missed the second leg and all Bafana's warm-up matches.

Modiba has resumed full training this week and will likely go straight into the side, even if a full 90 minutes may be beyond him.

Elsewhere Broos has decisions to make in the number 10 role and upfront. 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng has had a brilliant season but lacks big game international experience which could see veteran Themba Zwane preferred from the start.

Upfront, Lyle Foster has struggled for goals, despite reportedly scoring in the closed door friendly against Jamaica, but neither Iqraam Rayners or Evidence Makgopa have staked a claim for the starting berth.

South Africa Probable XI:Williams, Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena, Zwane, Appollis, Moremi, Foster.



