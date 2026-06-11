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Mexico vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's World Cup opening match
- (C)Getty images
Kick-off time
Game:
Mexico vs South Africa
Date:
11/06/26
Kick-off time:
21H00
Venue:
Estadio Azteca, Mexico.
- Getty Images Sport
How to watch Mexico vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DSTV app, SportyTV, SABC Plus.
SuperSport channel 202, SABC 3.
OR FOLLOW THE ACTION ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.
Mexico news & squad
Coach Javier Aguirre's squad has been shaped by the loss of first-choice goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon to an Achilles tendon injury, the disciplinary exclusion of Hirving Lozano and the fiercely debated decision to leave out Germán Berterame.
However, that has not dented Mexico's genuine attacking quality, where Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones and Santiago Giménez provide a goal threat backed by the creativity of Brian Gutierrez from midfield.
Mexico Probable XI: Rangel, Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Fidalgo, Lira, Gutierrez, Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones.
Bafana Bafana news & squad
The main worry for Hugo Broos has been the fitness of left-back Aubrey Modiba, who sustained a hamstring injury in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final and missed the second leg and all Bafana's warm-up matches.
Modiba has resumed full training this week and will likely go straight into the side, even if a full 90 minutes may be beyond him.
Elsewhere Broos has decisions to make in the number 10 role and upfront. 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng has had a brilliant season but lacks big game international experience which could see veteran Themba Zwane preferred from the start.
Upfront, Lyle Foster has struggled for goals, despite reportedly scoring in the closed door friendly against Jamaica, but neither Iqraam Rayners or Evidence Makgopa have staked a claim for the starting berth.
South Africa Probable XI:Williams, Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena, Zwane, Appollis, Moremi, Foster.
- Getty Images
Head-to-head and recent form
Over two previous tournaments, Mexico have never lost a World Cup match at Estadio Azteca (W5 D2) and come into this fixture in great form having won their last three matches, scoring eight and conceding only once.
Mexico form (all competitions): D D W W W
South Africa's form is poor in 2026 with Hugo Broos' men having not won in their last five matches and managing just four goals against mediocre opposition.
South Africa form (all competitions): L D L D D
Mexico and Bafana have met four times in their history with Mexico having won twice, South Africa once and their sole World Cup meeting ending in a draw.
Date
Score
Competition
October 1993
Mexico 4 - 0 South Africa
Friendly
January 2000
Mexico 4 - 2 South Africa
US Nike Cup
July 2005
South Africa 2 - 1 Mexico
CONCACAF Gold Cup
June 2010
South Africa 1 - 1 Mexico
FIFA World Cup
- Getty Images
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