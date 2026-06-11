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Mexico vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for Bafana Bafana's World Cup opening match

World Cup
Mexico vs South Africa
R. Williams
K. Ndamane
T. Mokoena
K. Cupido
G. Kekana
South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
H. Broos
S. Chaine
M. Mbokazi
R. Mofokeng
L. Foster
M. Moremi
B. Cross
Premier Soccer League
A. Modiba
K. Mudau
I. Okon
S. Sithole
T. Zwane
O. Appollis
H. Gutierrez
M. Alvarado
R. Jimenez

All the details of the match between Javier Aguirre's El Tri and Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana in Group A. 16 years ago these two sides played to a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the 2010 tournament in South Africa. Much has changed since then but one thing remains the same, both teams will be looking to start the quadrennial showpiece with a win.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need on TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour - Mexico City(C)Getty images

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    Mexico vs South Africa

    Date:

    11/06/26

    Kick-off time:

    21H00

    Venue:

    Estadio Azteca, Mexico.

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  • Mexico v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    How to watch Mexico vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DSTV app, SportyTV, SABC Plus.

    SuperSport channel 202, SABC 3.


    OR FOLLOW THE ACTION ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.



  • Mexico news & squad

    Coach Javier Aguirre's squad has been shaped by the loss of first-choice goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon to an Achilles tendon injury, the disciplinary exclusion of Hirving Lozano and the fiercely debated decision to leave out Germán Berterame.

    However, that has not dented Mexico's genuine attacking quality, where Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones and Santiago Giménez provide a goal threat backed by the creativity of Brian Gutierrez from midfield.

    Mexico Probable XI: Rangel, Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Fidalgo, Lira, Gutierrez, Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones.



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  • Bafana Bafana news & squad

    The main worry for Hugo Broos has been the fitness of left-back Aubrey Modiba, who sustained a hamstring injury in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final and missed the second leg and all Bafana's warm-up matches.

    Modiba has resumed full training this week and will likely go straight into the side, even if a full 90 minutes may be beyond him.

    Elsewhere Broos has decisions to make in the number 10 role and upfront. 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng has had a brilliant season but lacks big game international experience which could see veteran Themba Zwane preferred from the start.

    Upfront, Lyle Foster has struggled for goals, despite reportedly scoring in the closed door friendly against Jamaica, but neither Iqraam Rayners or Evidence Makgopa have staked a claim for the starting berth.

    South Africa Probable XI:Williams, Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena, Zwane, Appollis, Moremi, Foster.


  • Siphiwe Tshabalala Sudafrica MessicoGetty Images

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Over two previous tournaments, Mexico have never lost a World Cup match at Estadio Azteca (W5 D2) and come into this fixture in great form having won their last three matches, scoring eight and conceding only once.

    Mexico form (all competitions): D D W W W

    South Africa's form is poor in 2026 with Hugo Broos' men having not won in their last five matches and managing just four goals against mediocre opposition.

    South Africa form (all competitions): L D L D D

    Mexico and Bafana have met four times in their history with Mexico having won twice, South Africa once and their sole World Cup meeting ending in a draw.

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    October 1993

    Mexico 4 - 0 South Africa

    Friendly

    January 2000

    Mexico 4 - 2 South Africa

    US Nike Cup

    July 2005

    South Africa 2 - 1 Mexico

    CONCACAF Gold Cup

    June 2010

    South Africa 1 - 1 Mexico

    FIFA World Cup


  • Mexico Copa do MundoGetty Images

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