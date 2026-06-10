Mexico vs South Africa: Bafana Bafana Predicted XI for their FIFA World Cup Group A opener – Relebohile Mofokeng benched, Aubrey Modiba to start and Lyle Foster to redeem himself?

Expected to be one of the most-watched clashes of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico and Bafana Bafana are set to renew acquaintances on football’s grandest stage.

Sixteen years after their unforgettable opening showdown in South Africa, the two nations meet again, but this time the roles are reversed as Hugo Broos' men step into hostile territory with ambitions of stealing the spotlight.

With a statement result capable of setting the tone for their entire campaign, Bafana will be determined to write a new chapter in their World Cup story.

Here, GOAL predicts how Broos will line up his troops for the blockbuster encounter.

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