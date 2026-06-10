Mexico vs South Africa: Bafana Bafana Predicted XI for their FIFA World Cup Group A opener – Relebohile Mofokeng benched, Aubrey Modiba to start and Lyle Foster to redeem himself?

The stage is set for Hugo Broos' men to pen a new chapter in Mzansi folklore when they lock horns with Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday evening. With the global showpiece finally upon them and the co-hosts standing in their way, Bafana will be eager to hit the ground running despite a tense build-up that has intensified the spotlight on their attacking department. Among those expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden is the former Orlando Pirates striker, with the 25-year-old tasked with leading the line and providing the cutting edge needed to fire Broos' charges to a dream start on the world stage.
Expected to be one of the most-watched clashes of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico and Bafana Bafana are set to renew acquaintances on football’s grandest stage.
Sixteen years after their unforgettable opening showdown in South Africa, the two nations meet again, but this time the roles are reversed as Hugo Broos' men step into hostile territory with ambitions of stealing the spotlight.
With a statement result capable of setting the tone for their entire campaign, Bafana will be determined to write a new chapter in their World Cup story.
Here, GOAL predicts how Broos will line up his troops for the blockbuster encounter.
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