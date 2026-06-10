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FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mexico vs South Africa: Bafana Bafana Predicted XI for their FIFA World Cup Group A opener – Relebohile Mofokeng benched, Aubrey Modiba to start and Lyle Foster to redeem himself?

World Cup
Mexico vs South Africa
L. Foster
Mexico
South Africa
H. Broos
R. Williams
K. Mudau
I. Okon
M. Mbokazi
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
S. Sithole
T. Moremi
T. Zwane
O. Appollis
R. Mofokeng
B. Cross

The stage is set for Hugo Broos' men to pen a new chapter in Mzansi folklore when they lock horns with Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday evening. With the global showpiece finally upon them and the co-hosts standing in their way, Bafana will be eager to hit the ground running despite a tense build-up that has intensified the spotlight on their attacking department. Among those expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden is the former Orlando Pirates striker, with the 25-year-old tasked with leading the line and providing the cutting edge needed to fire Broos' charges to a dream start on the world stage.

Expected to be one of the most-watched clashes of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico and Bafana Bafana are set to renew acquaintances on football’s grandest stage.

Sixteen years after their unforgettable opening showdown in South Africa, the two nations meet again, but this time the roles are reversed as Hugo Broos' men step into hostile territory with ambitions of stealing the spotlight.

With a statement result capable of setting the tone for their entire campaign, Bafana will be determined to write a new chapter in their World Cup story.

Here, GOAL predicts how Broos will line up his troops for the blockbuster encounter.

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  • Aubrey Modiba, Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The trusted Bafana captain is set to marshal the goalmouth once again, remaining the undisputed No. 1 between the sticks as he looks to provide a commanding presence and safe pair of hands on football’s biggest stage.


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  • Khuliso Mudau, Bafana Bafana, Ismael Diaz, Panama, March 2026Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    Fresh from lifting the CAF Champions League, the Mamelodi Sundowns star has further strengthened his claim as Broos' preferred option in the position. His wealth of experience, composure under pressure, and ability to snuff out danger make him a vital figure in Bafana's defensive setup heading into the global showpiece.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Following a scare after an injury picked up in the Champions League, the 'Postman' is back in contention for the Mzansi outfit, providing a timely boost ahead of the big stage.

    Beyond his duties in guarding the backline, he also offers a valuable threat going forward, with his strength, ball progression, and ability to step into attacking phases adding an extra dimension and helping spark chances from deep.

    Unlikely to have 90 minutes in his legs after almost a month out, so expect Bradley Cross to make an appearance at some point in proceedings.

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  • Ime Okon, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Ime Okon

    As Bafana continue to face a disadvantage in aerial duels at World Cup level, Okon, who has only recently cemented his place in the Mzansi squad, emerges as a key defensive solution.

    His presence offers the perfect blend of physicality and timing at the back, making him a strong fit to deal with high balls and adding attacking threat at set-pieces.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi


    The 'TLB', as he his affectionately known by supporters, is expected to earn the trust of Broos to bring the necessary steel at the back, sweeping up danger and ensuring any looming threats are dealt with decisively before they can trouble the defence.

    He also possesses a passing range that can help move Bafana up the field when pinned back.


  • Sphephelo Sithole, South Africa, March 2026Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sphephelo Sithole

    Sithole has long been one of Broos’ most trusted men in the middle of the park, consistently relied upon to dictate tempo, unlock defences, and bring composure and control to Bafana's midfield.


  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    The CAF Champions League-winning goal scorer brings steel and bite to the midfield, adding much-needed toughness in the engine room.

    His ability to strike from distance could prove to be the X-factor, offering a potential route to unlock Mexico’s defence whenever they sit deep and stay compact.


  • Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Themba Zwane

    The veteran midfielder will bring much-needed experience and composure alongside skipper Williams, offering calm leadership in key moments and helping to steady the ship when the pressure rises.

    It is doubtful he still has a full 90 minutes in the legs in the heat and altitude of the Estadio Azteca, but his vast experience will likely see him start ahead of 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    Appollis is one player who is never shy in front of goal, always willing to take his chances when the opportunity arises, and he is expected to link up closely with Moremi to add spark and directness in the final third.


  • Tshepang Moremi, South Africa, Cesar Blackman, Panama, March 2026Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    The treble-winning star, ever alert and constantly sniffing out pockets of space, is expected to be Broos’ key creative outlet on the left, tasked with unlocking defences and crafting clear-cut chances in the final third.


  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Lyle Foster

    With all the pressure resting on Bafana’s trusted goal poacher, the Premier League star will be aiming to restore belief within the South African football fraternity and silence the critics, as he looks to redeem himself after a missed opportunity in recent friendly fixtures and the Africa Cup of Nations, a moment that has hopefully sharpened his hunger to deliver when it matters most.

World Cup
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA