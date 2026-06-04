Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre wary of facing Bafana Bafana in FIFA World Cup opener - 'South Africa is a tough team'
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Aguirre searching for a first win
Mexico manager Javier Aguirre has admitted that his side have the utmost respect for South Africa ahead of their opening clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The El Tri boss is still searching for his first tactical victory over Bafana Bafana, having faced them in major tournaments twice before without success.
Aguirre's history with the South Africans is one of frustration.
He drew 1-1 against them in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup while leading Mexico, and later suffered a 1-0 defeat as Egypt manager in the Round of 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Speaking on his desire to finally beat them, he said:
"Let's hope this is the one. We respect them a lot."
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Unique style puzzles El Tri boss
As the global showpiece approaches, Aguirre acknowledged that South Africa's style of play is difficult to categorise using traditional labels.
He noted that under the guidance of Hugo Broos, the team has developed a tactical flexibility that makes them a dangerous opponent for anyone in the group.
Addressing the specific threat posed by the South Africans, Aguirre explained:
"South Africa is a tough team.
"It doesn't really have the African style, nor the European one.
"It's a mix, with a Belgian coach [Broos] who knows a lot about tactical work,” as reported by Soccer Laduma.
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Preparation hitting the peak
Despite the respect shown to his opponents, the 67-year-old is confident that Mexico are ready for the grand stage.
He believes his squad has reached the necessary levels of fitness and focus required to navigate a difficult opening fixture in North America.
"The team is in its best physical, athletic and mental shape," Aguirre added.
While Mexico face Serbia in their final warm-up match this Friday, the coach suggested that he may rotate his squad before the Bafana Bafana game, though the core principles of his team will remain rooted in a specific philosophy.
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System over personnel for Mexico
Aguirre insisted that the tactical identity of El Tri remains more important than which individuals are selected for the starting XI.
He wants his side to be dominant regardless of the pressure applied by South Africa's unique tactical setup.
"Whoever plays, the system must be the same," he explained.
"The focus must be on building attacks, offensive movements, ball recovery, high and low pressure, and set pieces.
"I think all of that has already permeated the group."