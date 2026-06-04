Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre wary of facing Bafana Bafana in FIFA World Cup opener - 'South Africa is a tough team'

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre has admitted that his side have the utmost respect for South Africa ahead of their opening clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The El Tri boss is still searching for his first tactical victory over Bafana Bafana, having faced them in major tournaments twice before without success.

Aguirre's history with the South Africans is one of frustration.

He drew 1-1 against them in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup while leading Mexico, and later suffered a 1-0 defeat as Egypt manager in the Round of 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking on his desire to finally beat them, he said:

"Let's hope this is the one. We respect them a lot."