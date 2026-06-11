Mexico coach predicts Relebohile Mofokeng European move and vows revenge against South Africa in FIFA World Cup opening clash – ‘You beat us in the cup, and I hate you for that'

As Mexico prepare to host South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the iconic Estadio Azteca, Javier Aguirre has identified Relebohile Mofokeng as the primary threat.

The El Tri coach was glowing in his assessment of the teenager, comparing his potential to Mexico’s own young talent, Gilberto Mora, and suggesting that his stay in the PSL will be short-lived.

Speaking to the media ahead of the global showpiece, Aguirre highlighted the quality of the Pirates attacker.

"This player Relebohile Mofokeng, I really like him. He'll go to Europe, he's like Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora, a real player," the veteran coach said.



