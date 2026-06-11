Mexico coach predicts Relebohile Mofokeng European move and vows revenge against South Africa in FIFA World Cup opening clash – ‘You beat us in the cup, and I hate you for that'
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High praise for Orlando Pirates' rising star
As Mexico prepare to host South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the iconic Estadio Azteca, Javier Aguirre has identified Relebohile Mofokeng as the primary threat.
The El Tri coach was glowing in his assessment of the teenager, comparing his potential to Mexico’s own young talent, Gilberto Mora, and suggesting that his stay in the PSL will be short-lived.
Speaking to the media ahead of the global showpiece, Aguirre highlighted the quality of the Pirates attacker.
"This player Relebohile Mofokeng, I really like him. He'll go to Europe, he's like Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora, a real player," the veteran coach said.
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Aguirre seeks redemption for Cairo heartbreak
While Aguirre was complimentary of Bafana Bafana’s progress, there was an underlying edge to his comments regarding his personal history with the South African national team.
The Mexican manager famously coached Egypt during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where his Mohamed Salah-led side was stunned in the Round of 16 by a late Thembinkosi Lorch goal in front of a capacity crowd in Cairo.
The 65-year-old hasn't forgotten that evening, jokingly telling reporters:
"You beat us in the cup, and I hate you for that."
He noted how much the squad has changed since that shock result, adding:
"Ronwen Williams is the only one left from the Africa Cup in 2019, there aren't many left.
"It's eleven against eleven, and we're very respectful of our rivals.
"Someone could slip, someone could fall over, and there are many things that you can't control - in spite of everything - we will be capable of playing against them."
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Respect for Hugo Broos and Bafana’s evolution
The upcoming clash evokes memories of the 2010 World Cup opener in Johannesburg, which finished in a 1-1 draw.
However, Aguirre believes this iteration of the South African team is a different beast entirely due to the stability provided by Hugo Broos.
He credited the Belgian for building a team around a core of domestic-based stars from the country’s biggest clubs.
"I respect Hugo Broos very much," Aguirre continued.
"He gave the South Africa team a big structure, and he has had these Orlando Pirates players, these Mamelodi Sundowns players since they were young.
"A lot of them have grown together, and they've done well in the Africa Cup. South African football has certainly evolved and improved.
"They're playing the CAF Champions League in Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, the other day."
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Fans, vuvuzelas, and the road ahead
Beyond the tactics and the players, Aguirre expressed his admiration for the culture surrounding South African football.
He admitted to being a fan of the atmosphere Bafana supporters bring to the international stage, even if certain traditions have been restricted by tournament organisers.
"I love their fans as well. Are they bringing their vuvuzelas? I don't know, but I know they love to dance, they love to wear headdresses, so I love them," he said.
Despite the respect, Mexico will be looking for a winning start in Group A before they move on to the rest of their schedule.
For South Africa, the journey continues with a trip to Atlanta to face Czechia on June 18, followed by a final group-stage encounter against South Korea in Monterrey.
The focus for now, however, remains squarely on the cauldron of the Azteca and whether Mofokeng can live up to the high expectations set by his opponent.