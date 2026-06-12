Mexico coach Javier Aguirre claims Bafana Bafana escaped a heavier thrashing in FIFA World Cup opener - 'The match should have been 4-0'
- AFP
El Tri dominant on home soil
Mexico kicked off their home World Cup in perfect fashion, securing a 2-0 victory over a South Africa side that struggled to cope with the occasion.
Goals in either half ensured the hosts took all three points in Mexico City, but Javier Aguirre was left wanting more from his clinical frontline.
Aguirre insists that Bafana Bafana were let off the hook.
The veteran tactician suggested that the gulf in quality on the night was not well represented by the final result.
- AFP
'A massive stage'
Speaking after the final whistle, Aguirre was blunt in his assessment of the contest.
"It’s a massive stage, and that makes your legs shake a little bit," Aguirre said as quoted by Diario AS.
"When you travel from the CAR [high-performance center] to the stadium, it makes a player stop and go, ‘Wow.’ It’s an incredibly intense emotional state, and I attribute it to that."
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'The match should have been 4-0'
The coach continued his honest appraisal, making it clear he felt the scoreline was flattering to Bafana.
"The stage weighed on them a little bit, not everyone, but it definitely got to some of them.
"Fortunately, they settled into possession, we got into the opposing box, and we never struggled defensively.
"It ended 2-0, but it easily could have been 4-0, and nobody would have argued otherwise.
"The match should have been 4-0."
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Addressing the Azteca atmosphere
The atmosphere inside the iconic stadium was a mixture of celebration and high expectation, though some sections of the home support showed signs of impatience.
Aguirre acknowledged the pressure that comes with being the host nation and the high standards the Mexican public demands during a major tournament.
"The fans have every right to boo, though I didn’t personally hear them," added the Mexican tactician.
"The crowd leaves happy with a 2-0 win, but they would have left much happier with a 4-0.
"The most important thing is that we walked away with the three points."