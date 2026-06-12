Mexico coach Javier Aguirre claims Bafana Bafana escaped a heavier thrashing in FIFA World Cup opener - 'The match should have been 4-0'

Mexico kicked off their home World Cup in perfect fashion, securing a 2-0 victory over a South Africa side that struggled to cope with the occasion.

Goals in either half ensured the hosts took all three points in Mexico City, but Javier Aguirre was left wanting more from his clinical frontline.

Aguirre insists that Bafana Bafana were let off the hook.

The veteran tactician suggested that the gulf in quality on the night was not well represented by the final result.



