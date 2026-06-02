Mexico City rioters vow to stop Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup opening fixture - 'The ball will not roll'
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Protests escalate ahead of Estadio Azteca opener
Chaos has erupted in the streets of Mexico City as members of the CNTE teachers' union have intensified their campaign to disrupt the upcoming World Cup.
With only ten days remaining until Mexico is scheduled to face South Africa at the legendary Estadio Azteca, the historic Zócalo plaza has become a battleground between police and demonstrators demanding wage increases and pension reforms.
The situation turned violent on Monday when riot police deployed teargas to disperse crowds attempting to enter the square, which is slated to host the official World Cup Fan Fest.
“This event will have to be suspended. A cause like ours should be far above – it’s far more important than a little bit of distraction and fun,” union leader Filiberto Frausto said according to The Guardian.
Chilling 'ball will not roll' warning for FIFA
The core of the threat lies in the union's determination to target the high-profile opening fixture.
Pedro Hernandez Morales, general secretary of CNTE section 9, has issued a direct ultimatum to the government and tournament organisers.
He warned that if their social and financial demands are not met before the first whistle on June 11, “the ball will not roll” during the global showpiece, as reported by Al Jazeera.
This escalating rhetoric comes at a time when Mexico’s ability to safely co-host the event is already under intense scrutiny.
While FIFA President Gianni Infantino has previously expressed confidence in the host nation, the reality on the ground suggests a deepening crisis that could overshadow the footballing spectacle.
The union has even threatened to summon "millions" of supporters to the capital to ensure their voices are heard during the tournament.
Clashes in the Zócalo cause injury and chaos
The latest round of violence saw demonstrators break through metal security perimeters designed to protect the Zócalo.
Riot police responded by hurling teargas, leading to frantic scenes in the city centre.
Reports emerged of at least one protester being struck by an unidentified projectile, leaving him with a significant head injury as the area was engulfed in smoke.
Adding to the tension, journalist Manuel López San Martín shared social media footage of officers using fire extinguishers to hold back the advancing crowds.
The government has attempted to downplay the political nature of the blockade, with the ministry of public education and the ministry of the interior issuing a joint statement claiming it was simply too dangerous to gather in the plaza due to "ongoing construction."
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Security fears mount for Bafana Bafana and fans
For South Africa and the thousands of travelling fans, the growing unrest presents a worrying backdrop to what should be a celebration of sport.
This is not an isolated incident; it follows a trend of regional instability, including a recent mass shooting in Puebla and ongoing protests by human rights groups seeking justice for the thousands of missing persons in the country.
Despite the deployment of 100,000 security personnel across the country, the teachers' union remains undeterred.
With a nationwide strike still on the cards, the Mexican government and FIFA officials face a race against time to ensure the opening ceremony and match can proceed without interference.