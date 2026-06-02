Mexico City rioters vow to stop Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup opening fixture - 'The ball will not roll'

Chaos has erupted in the streets of Mexico City as members of the CNTE teachers' union have intensified their campaign to disrupt the upcoming World Cup.

With only ten days remaining until Mexico is scheduled to face South Africa at the legendary Estadio Azteca, the historic Zócalo plaza has become a battleground between police and demonstrators demanding wage increases and pension reforms.

The situation turned violent on Monday when riot police deployed teargas to disperse crowds attempting to enter the square, which is slated to host the official World Cup Fan Fest.

“This event will have to be suspended. A cause like ours should be far above – it’s far more important than a little bit of distraction and fun,” union leader Filiberto Frausto said according to The Guardian.