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Raul Jimenez Mexico Nkosinathi Sibisi Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mexico 2-0 South Africa: 'Two red cards in game one? They want to catch early flight before group stages; Hugo Broos is a coward! The crowd is intimidating them'

World Cup
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
R. Williams
J. Quinones
S. Sithole
H. Broos
R. Jimenez
T. Zwane
C. Montes

The stage was set at a packed Mexico City stadium, where Hugo Broos' men were handed the opportunity to turn World Cup dreams into reality. However, what promised to be a historic occasion quickly turned into a sobering one for Bafana Bafana, as they fell short against an inspired El Tri side that seized control of the spectacle and fed off the energy of their passionate home support.

Mexico hit the ground running on Thursday, opening their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a win over South Africa at the Estadio Azteca.

From the first whistle, the co-host nation came out firing with intent, immediately putting Ronwen Williams under pressure inside the opening five minutes.

However, in the ninth minute, disaster struck for Bafana Bafana when Julian Quinones capitalised on a costly error from Sphephelo Sithole, rifling home to hand the hosts a deserved early lead.

From that moment on, Hugo Broos' charges were forced into firefighting mode, spending the remainder of the first half under sustained pressure and only managing a single half-chance as they struggled to find rhythm in the final third.

The second half got off to a disastrous start as Sithole's afternoon went from bad to worse, with the midfielder receiving his marching orders after another costly blunder.

El Tri capitalised on their numerical advantage in the 67th minute when Raul Jimenez guided a header into the bottom-left corner to double the hosts' lead.

To compound Bafana’s misery, substitute Themba Zwane was also sent off, leaving Broos’ men with nine players on the pitch as they slid to a 2-0 defeat.

Cesar Montes also saw red for the hosts, who finished the contest with 10 men.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to Bafana's loss.

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  • South Africa Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Broos is a coward

    Broos is a coward. Why would he play 5 defenders? - ma_p_mc

    We played 5 defenders and conceded in 10 minutes. Nkosi sikelela iAfrica - Mr_MbulaziSA

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  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, March 12, 2026Backpage

    The crowd is intimidating them

    They’re used to the stadium filled with Orlando Pirates and Chiefs fans; now the crowd is intimidating them 🤧 - hlangi555


  • Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Two red cards in game one?

    Two red cards in game one? It’s like your boys are actively trying to beat the traffic back to the airport. They want to catch the early flight before the group stage even finishes! Efficient planning! ✈️🏃‍♂️💨😂😂😂😂 - ChesIgbo

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  • South Africa v Mexico: Group A - 2010 FIFA World CupGetty Images Sport

    Mexico trying to pull a Tshabalala

    They almost recreated the Tshabalala goal 😭😭😭😭😭😭 - kinginthxnxrth

    They almost pulled a Tshabalala on us 😭😭🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️ - dee_vuma

  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    Bad decision

    There was no need for Williams to pass Sithole there 🚮🚮🚮 - EMKEM_Mike

    I’ve been saying we need to have uncomfortable conversations about Ronwen Williams for like 2 years now. At some point we have to stop looking at struggle credentials - Felicity_M2


  • FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-RSAAFP

    Foster woes continue

    I don’t remember the last time we were happy about the performance of Lyle Foster - Collen_KM

    This is why we didn't want Foster in the line-up 🚮🚮🚮

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