Mexico 2-0 South Africa: 'Two red cards in game one? They want to catch early flight before group stages; Hugo Broos is a coward! The crowd is intimidating them'

Mexico hit the ground running on Thursday, opening their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a win over South Africa at the Estadio Azteca.

From the first whistle, the co-host nation came out firing with intent, immediately putting Ronwen Williams under pressure inside the opening five minutes.

However, in the ninth minute, disaster struck for Bafana Bafana when Julian Quinones capitalised on a costly error from Sphephelo Sithole, rifling home to hand the hosts a deserved early lead.

From that moment on, Hugo Broos' charges were forced into firefighting mode, spending the remainder of the first half under sustained pressure and only managing a single half-chance as they struggled to find rhythm in the final third.

The second half got off to a disastrous start as Sithole's afternoon went from bad to worse, with the midfielder receiving his marching orders after another costly blunder.

El Tri capitalised on their numerical advantage in the 67th minute when Raul Jimenez guided a header into the bottom-left corner to double the hosts' lead.

To compound Bafana’s misery, substitute Themba Zwane was also sent off, leaving Broos’ men with nine players on the pitch as they slid to a 2-0 defeat.

Cesar Montes also saw red for the hosts, who finished the contest with 10 men.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to Bafana's loss.

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