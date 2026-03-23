'Messiah of Orlando Pirates' lauded as the Buccaneers chase first PSL title in 14 years! 'Soweto giants were gone, but he saved them with his own money'
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The massive run this season
Orlando Pirates have been doing quite well in the domestic competitions in the ongoing 2025/26 campaign.
The Sea Robbers successfully defended their title at the beginning of the season before winning the Carling Knockout.
However, they fell short in the Nedbank Cup, crashing out in the Round of 16, but are keen to deliver in the Premier Soccer League, where they are close to beating Masandawana to the crown.
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There would be no Pirates today
In his interview with the Sowetan, Bucs legend Mandla 'Metroblitz' Tsheole explained how Irvin Khoza saved the Soweto giants from imminent collapse.
"There would be no Pirates today had it not been for Irvin. He is the Messiah of Pirates. I spent one year on the bench. Pirates were gone, but Squveve [Khoza] saved it with his own money," said the 63-year-old.
"There was a time when we played six months without pay, and Bra ‘Sixty’ Mali was the director. I got paid R15,000; I had not seen so much money before, and all of a sudden I have R15,000," he recalled after revealing he was being paid R200.
"Pirates became a well-oiled machine; we wanted to win trophies for Irvin, ourselves, families, friends, and most importantly, Pirates fans," he added.
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Pirates have a good chance of winning PSL
"Now you understand why I wish him a good life; he saved our sport, our only hope as black people from agents,” he added.
“He led us well; so, ja, to answer your question about the league, Pirates stand a good chance of winning the league," Tsheole concluded.
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The next hurdle for Pirates
Following the 6-0 victory against TS Galaxy on Sunday, March 22, the next assignment for Bucs in the Premier Soccer League will be on Saturday, April 7, against Golden Arrows.
The fixture will be staged at the Orlando Amstel Arena at 19:30.