The Ballon d'Or annually honours the footballer who has stood out most during the season. Does anyone deserve it more than Lamine Yamal? On an individual level, the player born in 2007 has won, in the last twelve months alone, a second consecutive La Liga title, the Spanish Super Cup and the World Cup with Spain, at just 19 years old. His honours already rival those of players who retired long ago. But judging an individual award in a team sport on trophies alone is outdated. The Barcelona star is already a symbol of a generation and the strongest candidate to succeed Lionel Messi.
Messi’s heir, the World Cup and a phenomenal La Liga campaign? No, simply the best of them all: why Yamal deserves the Ballon d’Or
Symbol of the new generations
"Me, arrogant? Whoever says that is having fun with me, really". With a Moroccan father and a mother from Equatorial Guinea, the star holds nothing back when answering criticism of his personality. He firmly restates his claim to the award being presented this evening and says he simply tries to be as natural as possible in a football world where people no longer seem used to genuine answers. Like Vinicius, he is self-assured rather than arrogant. He also knows he carries the weight of a new generation on his shoulders, a symbol of the melting pot shaping Europe.
Record-breaking machine
Yamal has done enough to win the prize. For those who want the statistics to justify awards, he is the second-youngest player to score in Champions League history, behind team-mate Ansu Fati, and the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Clásico against Real Madrid. He won the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player in the world under the age of 21, as its youngest-ever winner. He is also a Golden Boy winner, the youngest player to make 100 appearances for Barcelona and the youngest to score in a Champions League semi-final. No footballer before him had won the Kopa Trophy twice. That is without the team trophies, including this year's World Cup, Spain's second in their history.
Messi’s heir
Then came the endorsement of Lionel Messi, the best of them all: "There's a new generation of really strong footballers… but if I have to choose an heir, given his age and the future he could have, it's Lamine Yamal. There's no doubt: for me, he's the best. He reminds me of myself when I was young." At the World Cup final in New York, the baton passed from one generation to the next: in 2007, the Argentine held a newborn baby in his arms during a photo shoot at Camp Nou. That child was Lamine Yamal. Nineteen years later, he faced Messi in the 2026 World Cup final as his opponent and successor. He should succeed Messi in the Ballon d'Or race too, claiming the first of a long series. With all due respect to Kane and Mbappé, Yamal is the only one who can sit at the same table as Messi.
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