The Ballon d'Or is awarded each year to the footballer who has stood out most over the sporting season. So who deserves it more than Lamine Yamal? Look at his record alone: born in 2007, he has won, in the last twelve months alone, a second consecutive La Liga title, the Spanish Super Cup and the World Cup with the Spanish national team, all at just 19 years old. His trophy collection would be the envy of players who retired long ago. But reducing an individual award in a team sport to a tally of trophies is outdated. The Barcelona star is already the symbol of a generation and the leading candidate to succeed Lionel Messi.
Messi’s heir, a World Cup and a phenomenal La Liga campaign? No, simply the best of them all: why Yamal deserves the Ballon d’Or
Symbol of the new generations
"Arrogant, me? Whoever says that is having fun with me, really". Born to a Moroccan father and a mother originally from Equatorial Guinea, the football phenomenon responds candidly to criticism of his personality and makes a confident case for the award being presented this evening. He says he simply tries to be as natural as possible in a football world where people no longer seem used to genuine answers. Like Vinicius and other footballers, he is self-assured without being arrogant, and knows he carries the weight of a new generation on his shoulders, a symbol of the melting pot shaping Europe.
Record-breaking machine
His case for the award is strong enough already, but the statistics make it stronger still. Yamal is the second-youngest player to score in Champions League history, behind team-mate Ansu Fati, and the youngest scorer in the history of the Clásico against Real Madrid. He won the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player in the world under the age of 21, as its youngest-ever winner. He also won the Golden Boy. Yamal became the youngest footballer to reach 100 appearances for Barcelona, then the youngest player to score in a Champions League semi-final. He is also the first footballer to win the Kopa award twice. Then there are the team trophies, including this year's World Cup, Spain's second in their history.
Messi’s heir
Finally came the endorsement of Lionel Messi, the greatest of all: "There is a new generation of really strong footballers… but if I have to choose an heir, given his age and the future he could have, it is Lamine Yamal. There is no doubt: for me, he is the best. He reminds me of myself when I was young." At the World Cup final in New York, Messi and Yamal's meeting marked a symbolic handover: in 2007, the Argentinian held a newborn baby in his arms during a photo shoot at the Camp Nou. That child was Lamine Yamal. Nineteen years later, he was Messi's opponent and successor in the 2026 World Cup final. He should succeed Messi for the Ballon d'Or too, the first of a long series. With all due respect to Kane and Mbappé, Yamal is the only one who can sit at the same table as Messi.
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