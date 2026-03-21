Mduduzi Shabalala concedes 'I haven't been in my best form' for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of tricky fixture against relegation-threatened Magesi
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Shabalala stats this season
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala has played 28 games across all competitions for the Glamour Boys.
However, he has been effective in the Premier Soccer League, where he has three goals and an assist in 18 outings.
But it could have been more, just that he has not been clinical enough in the final third.
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Shabalala promises to improve
"Obviously, I haven't been in my best form, so I'm trying my best to be back, and hopefully I hope to be back on the score sheet in our next game," the 22-year-old stated.
Obviously, we want to win all of our games. We take it one game at a time, and we're looking forward to each and every game. We take it as a cup final.
Chiefs badly needed Durban win
Ahead of the game against Magesi on Saturday, Amakhosi faced Durban City and laboured to a 1-0 win. It ended a run of four consecutive losses, and Shabalala explains.
"I think it was a very difficult game for us. As you know, we're coming from a defeat in our last games," he continued.
"So, we wanted to win and secure maximum points, and that's what we did, and we're looking forward to the next game."
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Fans urged to come in numbers
Amakhosi attacker has challenged the supporters to come in large numbers and cheer the team to victory.
"We are pleading with them to come in numbers and support the team because we are at a very difficult moment now, and so we need everyone to be together and stand with us so that we can do well as a team," Shabalala concluded.