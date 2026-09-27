The international break drags on, but some players are using it to switch off and grab a few days away. That is the case for Weston McKennie, with the Juventus midfielder left out by the United States. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino decided against calling up the 1998-born player, who is recovering from a muscle problem and has only recently returned to action. McKennie has used the break for a short trip abroad, stopping off at Munich's Oktoberfest.
McKennie lets loose at Oktoberfest: singing at the top of his voice and fairground rides
At Oktoberfest, songs and rides
Juventus, idle for the next two weekends because of the international break, have given five days off to the players who stayed at Continassa. The squad will return to training next week under Luciano Spalletti. McKennie was among those who used the break to travel. The American shared on his Instagram stories some moments from his day at Oktoberfest with friends: first a video of him dancing and singing at the top of his voice, then some images on the rides, underlining just how much he enjoyed his trip to Bavaria.
McKennie and Germany
McKennie’s ties to Germany run deep. He lived in Kaiserslautern from the age of six to nine, near Ramstein Air Base, where his father was serving. He then played for Schalke between 2017 and 2020.
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