McKennie lets loose at Oktoberfest: singing at the top of his voice and fairground rides

Juventus, idle for the next two weekends because of the international break, have given five days off to the players who stayed at Continassa. The squad will return to training next week under Luciano Spalletti. McKennie was among those who used the break to travel. The American shared on his Instagram stories some moments from his day at Oktoberfest with friends: first a video of him dancing and singing at the top of his voice, then some images on the rides, underlining just how much he enjoyed his trip to Bavaria.