Mbulelo 'OJ' Mabizela gives heartfelt advice to Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'Some of us could have reached far in our careers but...'
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A warning from a cautionary tale
Mbulelo Mabizela remains one of the greatest 'what if' stories in South African football history.
A player of immense natural talent who captained his country at 22 and scored a wondergoal on his Tottenham debut, Mabizela’s career was ultimately curtailed by recurring off-field disciplinary issues. Now, seeing the rise of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 'OJ' is desperate to ensure history does not repeat itself with the next generation.
"I think the boy is mature enough now to understand these things and to distinguish between good and bad," Mabizela said as per Soccer Laduma.
"I think he has read and heard about the stories of the mistakes that some of the former players made in their careers.
"For us, things were different because the information wasn't easily accessible for us to learn these things, but for them, things have changed, which is good."
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The burden of off-field discipline
Mbokazi has emerged as a key figure in Hugo Broos’ 26-man squad in Mexico, but the spotlight of a World Cup at the iconic Estadio Azteca brings immense pressure.
Mabizela highlighted that while the talent is evident, the longevity of a career is decided far away from the bright lights of the stadium.
He admitted that his own path serves as a stark reminder of how quickly potential can be squandered.
"Some of us could have reached far in our careers, but because of the mistakes we made off the field along the way, that didn't happen.
"The main thing for any footballer to make it in the game is discipline off the field, and you've got to master that and be well behaved," Mabizela candidly added, reflecting on a journey that saw him move from Orlando Pirates to the Premier League before returning to the PSL.
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Direct encouragement for the Bafana starlet
Despite never having met the young defender in person, Mabizela has been impressed by the composure Mbokazi has shown during South Africa's preparations, including recent friendlies against Nicaragua.
The former skipper believes the foundation is there for a stellar career if the 2026 World Cup star can remain grounded during what will be a life-changing tournament for many of Broos' squad members.
"My boy, in terms of your career on the field of play, you are doing very well, and may you keep it up.
"Please just do as good for yourself and your career by taking very good care of yourself off the field, and I promise you that everything will go well for you for your career to reach where it is destined for," Mabizela said in a direct message to the youngster.
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Kick-off at the Estadio Azteca
The stakes could not be higher for Mbokazi and his teammates as they prepare to face the hosts on Thursday night.
With a global audience watching, the young defender has the opportunity to put South African football back on the map.
Mabizela's words will likely ring in the ears of many supporters who remember the heights he touched before his decline.
South Africans are desperate for a positive start to their campaign, and the hope is that players like Mbokazi can channel the talent of legends like Mabizela while adopting the professional discipline that the former Spurs man feels he lacked.
All eyes now turn to the 21:00 [SA time] kick-off in Mexico City as Bafana begin their quest for World Cup glory.