Mbulelo 'OJ' Mabizela gives heartfelt advice to Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'Some of us could have reached far in our careers but...'

Mbulelo Mabizela remains one of the greatest 'what if' stories in South African football history.

A player of immense natural talent who captained his country at 22 and scored a wondergoal on his Tottenham debut, Mabizela’s career was ultimately curtailed by recurring off-field disciplinary issues. Now, seeing the rise of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 'OJ' is desperate to ensure history does not repeat itself with the next generation.

"I think the boy is mature enough now to understand these things and to distinguish between good and bad," Mabizela said as per Soccer Laduma.

"I think he has read and heard about the stories of the mistakes that some of the former players made in their careers.

"For us, things were different because the information wasn't easily accessible for us to learn these things, but for them, things have changed, which is good."







