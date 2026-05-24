Mbekezile Mbokazi signs off with third straight Chicago Fire victory as attention turns to FIFA World Cup preparations

Chicago Fire began the evening with high intensity, looking to extend a run of form that has seen them climb into the upper reaches of the Eastern Conference standings.

The breakthrough arrived in the 14th minute following a clinical attacking move, started by a defence splitting pass for Mbokazi, that saw Robin Lod sliding the ball past Luke Gavran.

Toronto FC's equalizer came in the 34th minute through some incisive midfield play.

Alonso Coello recovered possession and combined with Daniel Sallói before threading a pass to Josh Sargent who caught Mobokazi slightly out of position and fired home.

The second half remained a cagey affair until Chicago found the winner through a familiar set-piece routine in the 65th minute.

Puso Dithejane came on for a bright cameo on 74 minutes as the Fire saw the win out.

Watch Mbokazi's defence splitting pass: