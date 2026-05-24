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Chicago Fire FC v CF MontrealGetty Images Sport
Steve Blues

Mbekezile Mbokazi signs off with third straight Chicago Fire victory as attention turns to FIFA World Cup preparations

M. Mbokazi
Chicago Fire FC
P. Dithejane
DC United vs Chicago Fire FC
DC United
Major League Soccer
CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire FC
CF Montreal
Chicago Fire FC vs Toronto FC
Toronto FC
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates

The 20-year-old South African defender had a match that saw both the best, and worst of the youngster. He created the Fire's opening goal with a defence splitting pass down the flank, but was caught out of position and reacted slowly to the danger when Toronto got their equaliser.

  • Watch the Chicago Fire 2-1 Toronto match highlights



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  • The Match Report

    Chicago Fire began the evening with high intensity, looking to extend a run of form that has seen them climb into the upper reaches of the Eastern Conference standings.

    The breakthrough arrived in the 14th minute following a clinical attacking move, started by a defence splitting pass for Mbokazi, that saw Robin Lod sliding the ball past Luke Gavran.

    Toronto FC's equalizer came in the 34th minute through some incisive midfield play.

    Alonso Coello recovered possession and combined with Daniel Sallói before threading a pass to Josh Sargent who caught Mobokazi slightly out of position and fired home.

    The second half remained a cagey affair until Chicago found the winner through a familiar set-piece routine in the 65th minute.

    Puso Dithejane came on for a bright cameo on 74 minutes as the Fire saw the win out.

    Watch Mbokazi's defence splitting pass:

  • Chicago Fire FC v CF MontrealGetty Images Sport

    Mbokazi rating and stats

    Fotmob gave the young defender a below par 6.8 rating.

    Minutes

    62

    Touches

    72

    Defensive contributions

    5

    Tackles

    3

    Blocks

    0

    Clearances

    2

    Duels won

    4/5 (80%)

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  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    What comes next?

    Mbokazi and Dithejane will be glad to get their third win on the bounce that moves them up to third on the Eastern Conference log, just two points behind Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in second, and seven points off leaders Nashville.

    Mbokazi will now return to South Africa to prepare for the upcoming World Cup in North America with invaluable local knowledge and experience to share with the rest of Hugo Broos' squad.