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Mbekezile Mbokazi signs off with third straight Chicago Fire victory as attention turns to FIFA World Cup preparations
Watch the Chicago Fire 2-1 Toronto match highlights
The Match Report
Chicago Fire began the evening with high intensity, looking to extend a run of form that has seen them climb into the upper reaches of the Eastern Conference standings.
The breakthrough arrived in the 14th minute following a clinical attacking move, started by a defence splitting pass for Mbokazi, that saw Robin Lod sliding the ball past Luke Gavran.
Toronto FC's equalizer came in the 34th minute through some incisive midfield play.
Alonso Coello recovered possession and combined with Daniel Sallói before threading a pass to Josh Sargent who caught Mobokazi slightly out of position and fired home.
The second half remained a cagey affair until Chicago found the winner through a familiar set-piece routine in the 65th minute.
Puso Dithejane came on for a bright cameo on 74 minutes as the Fire saw the win out.
Watch Mbokazi's defence splitting pass:
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Mbokazi rating and stats
Fotmob gave the young defender a below par 6.8 rating.
Minutes
62
Touches
72
Defensive contributions
5
Tackles
3
Blocks
0
Clearances
2
Duels won
4/5 (80%)
- Backpage
What comes next?
Mbokazi and Dithejane will be glad to get their third win on the bounce that moves them up to third on the Eastern Conference log, just two points behind Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in second, and seven points off leaders Nashville.
Mbokazi will now return to South Africa to prepare for the upcoming World Cup in North America with invaluable local knowledge and experience to share with the rest of Hugo Broos' squad.