Mbekezeli Mbokazi stars as Chicago Fire keep clean sheet against CF Montreal and move up to third in the Eastern Conference standings

Mbekezile Mbokazi and the Chicago Fire defense kept their sixth clean sheet of the season, and third straight against CF Montreal.

But the headlines were reserved for Hugo Cuypers who, by finding the net for Fire's second goal, entered the history books for scoring for the 10th game in a row.

The Belgian now sits at the top of the Golden Boot race, boasting two more goals than Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi and Petar Musa.

While Cuypers will take the headlines for his record-breaking feat, it was Philip Zinckernagel who pulled the strings for Gregg Berhalter’s side and opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

Mbokazi played the full 90 minutes and was joined by compatriot Puso Dithejane was introduced in the 68th minute for Chicago and picked up a yellow card late in the game.



