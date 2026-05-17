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Mbekezeli Mbokazi stars as Chicago Fire keep clean sheet against CF Montreal and move up to third in the Eastern Conference standings
Watch the CF Montreal 0-2 Chicago Fire match highlights
The Match Report
Mbekezile Mbokazi and the Chicago Fire defense kept their sixth clean sheet of the season, and third straight against CF Montreal.
But the headlines were reserved for Hugo Cuypers who, by finding the net for Fire's second goal, entered the history books for scoring for the 10th game in a row.
The Belgian now sits at the top of the Golden Boot race, boasting two more goals than Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi and Petar Musa.
While Cuypers will take the headlines for his record-breaking feat, it was Philip Zinckernagel who pulled the strings for Gregg Berhalter’s side and opened the scoring in the 14th minute.
Mbokazi played the full 90 minutes and was joined by compatriot Puso Dithejane was introduced in the 68th minute for Chicago and picked up a yellow card late in the game.
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Mbokazi rating and stats
Fotmob gave the young defender his highest rating of the season (8.5). It was earned with an impressive array of defensive stats.
Minutes
90
Touches
51
Defensive contributions
15
Tackles
5
Last man tackles
2
Clearances
8
Duels won
6/7 (85%)
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What comes next?
Mbokazi and Dithejane will be glad to get their second win on the bounce after a difficult period where they suffered three straight defeats across all competitions.
The win keeps Chicago Fire's faint title hopes alive as Eastern Conference log leaders Nashville are just four points ahead, but do have a game in hand.
It does, however, also tighten their grip on a post-season play off place as they have 10 points more than 10th placed Orlando City.
Next up is a home fixture against Toronto on May 24 before the MLS goes on its World Cup break.