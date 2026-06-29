Mbekezeli Mbokazi's 'exceptional' FIFA World Cup will alert European clubs to his potential to be 'one of the best defenders in the world'
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Mbokazi ready for the European stage
Following South Africa's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the hands of Canada, former Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo has suggested that Mbekezeli Mbokazi has proved he belongs at the very top of the game.
Mntambo believes the centre-back's age belies his maturity and that a transfer to a major European league is now inevitable after his "exceptional" showings in North America.
Speaking on SABC 3, Mntambo was adamant that Mbokazi has shown his elite abilities at the tournament.
"I think from the game we can still take a lot of positives Mbokazi being a standout performer," Mntambo said.
"I think he’s been exceptional in this World Cup.
"He deserves everything that’s coming his way.
"You know, he showed that age is just a number, he can compete with the best in the world."
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Establishing World Class potential
The praise for the young defender did not stop there, as the former Pirates man insisted that Mbokazi’s ceiling is higher than any other South African prospect in recent memory.
The physical and technical attributes shown by the 20-year-old against high-calibre opposition have reinforced the belief that he can thrive in any environment.
"I’d love to see where his next destination is," Mntambo said.
"It has to be in Europe most definitely. He’s played extremely well. He’s got all the qualities to be one of the best defenders, not in the country, but in the world."
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Broos agrees
Mntambo was not the only one singing the defender's praises and hoping for a move to a European league.
Ahead of the Canada match, South Africa head coach Hugo Broos made no secret of his admiration for Mbokazi, believing the centre-back has developed the physical and mental attributes required to succeed in Europe’s elite leagues.
"Mbokazi is a very good player, he is young and has made progress," he said as quoted by iDiski Times.
"When I see him now and compared to one year ago, I think he’s become better and better.
"I really hope for him in the next months or year that he should go to a bigger competition where he’s more challenged."
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A leader in the making
Beyond his technical ability, it is Mbokazi’s presence on the pitch that has caught the eye of the national team technical staff.
Broos highlighted that the defender possesses the rare leadership qualities needed to anchor a national team for years to come, describing him as the complete modern-day package for a backline.
"He can become better than he is now - he’s not only a good player, he’s also a leader, certainly.
"So I expect much from him and for him to have a fantastic career.
"Strong, quick, good in passing, a very good defender - and with Okon next to him? Two young players. The future of Bafana Bafana central defence is secure."