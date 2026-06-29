Mbekezeli Mbokazi's 'exceptional' FIFA World Cup will alert European clubs to his potential to be 'one of the best defenders in the world'

Following South Africa's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the hands of Canada, former Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo has suggested that Mbekezeli Mbokazi has proved he belongs at the very top of the game.

Mntambo believes the centre-back's age belies his maturity and that a transfer to a major European league is now inevitable after his "exceptional" showings in North America.

Speaking on SABC 3, Mntambo was adamant that Mbokazi has shown his elite abilities at the tournament.

"I think from the game we can still take a lot of positives Mbokazi being a standout performer," Mntambo said.

"I think he’s been exceptional in this World Cup.

"He deserves everything that’s coming his way.

"You know, he showed that age is just a number, he can compete with the best in the world."