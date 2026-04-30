Mbekezeli Mbokazi's cup dream over as Chicago Fire blow lead to bow out against St Louis

Chicago Fire’s pursuit of a fifth U.S. Open Cup title came to a disappointing end on Wednesday night as they collapsed at SeatGeek Stadium.

Despite holding a second-half lead, Mbokazi's side were unable to contain a spirited St Louis City comeback, leaving the Men in Red to focus solely on their MLS campaign.

It took an hour until the match sparked into life as Fire captain Anton Saletros ghosted into the six-yard box in the 63rd minute to meet a perfectly weighted cross from Philip Zinckernagel.

The joy was short-lived though as the Fire defense began to creak under increased pressure from the visitors. The equalizer arrived just eight minutes later as a goal line clearance fell kindly for Tomas Totland who hammered home for 1-1.

The turnaround was completed in the 78th minute when St Louis substitute Eduard Lowen showed clinical composure on the counter-attack.

As Chicago pushed forward in search of a winner, they were caught short-staffed at the back, allowing Lowen to finish a rapid transition that left goalkeeper Chris Brady with little chance.

The goal sucked the air out of SeatGeek Stadium and left Berhalter searching for answers as his side chased an equalizer that never came.