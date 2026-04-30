Mbekezeli Mbokazi's cup dream over as Chicago Fire blow lead to bow out against St Louis
Watch the Chicago Fire 1 - 2 St Louis City match highlights
The match report
Chicago Fire’s pursuit of a fifth U.S. Open Cup title came to a disappointing end on Wednesday night as they collapsed at SeatGeek Stadium.
Despite holding a second-half lead, Mbokazi's side were unable to contain a spirited St Louis City comeback, leaving the Men in Red to focus solely on their MLS campaign.
It took an hour until the match sparked into life as Fire captain Anton Saletros ghosted into the six-yard box in the 63rd minute to meet a perfectly weighted cross from Philip Zinckernagel.
The joy was short-lived though as the Fire defense began to creak under increased pressure from the visitors. The equalizer arrived just eight minutes later as a goal line clearance fell kindly for Tomas Totland who hammered home for 1-1.
The turnaround was completed in the 78th minute when St Louis substitute Eduard Lowen showed clinical composure on the counter-attack.
As Chicago pushed forward in search of a winner, they were caught short-staffed at the back, allowing Lowen to finish a rapid transition that left goalkeeper Chris Brady with little chance.
The goal sucked the air out of SeatGeek Stadium and left Berhalter searching for answers as his side chased an equalizer that never came.
- Getty Images Sport
Mbokazi's personal game stats
According to FOTMOB the 20-year-old South African defender received a match rating of just 6.0, the second lowest rating and well below the team average of 6.7.
Minutes 85 Accurate passes 48/54 (89%) Defensive contributions 3 Tackles 2 Blocks 1 Recoveries 3 Duels won 4/7 (57%)
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for Mbokazi?
The loss sees the five-time US Open Cup winners reduced to MLS competition for the rest of the season. There they are well placed to make the end of season play offs as they sit third in the Eastern Conference table, five points off log leaders Nashville.
Next up is a home fixture against ninth placed FC Cincinnati (P10 W3 D3 L4) on Sunday May 3, followed by games against New York Red Bulls (May 9), DC United (May 14) Montreal (May 16) and to end the month's fixtures Toronto (May 24).