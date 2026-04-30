Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FC Cincinnati v Chicago Fire FCGetty Images Sport
Steve Blues

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's cup dream over as Chicago Fire blow lead to bow out against St Louis

Chicago Fire FC
M. Mbokazi
Chicago Fire FC vs St. Louis City
Major League Soccer
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
South Africa
Nashville SC
Atlanta United
Detroit City FC
US Open Cup
FC Cincinnati
Chicago Fire FC vs Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City
St. Louis City
Chicago Fire FC vs FC Cincinnati
Chicago Fire FC vs Red Bull New York
Red Bull New York
DC United vs Chicago Fire FC
DC United
CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire FC
CF Montreal

The 20-year-old South African defender will be disappointed he could not help his team see out the game and secure the win over their Western Conference rivals that would have seen them through to the quarterfinals of America's premier cup competition.

  • Watch the Chicago Fire 1 - 2 St Louis City match highlights

    • Advertisement

  • The match report

    Chicago Fire’s pursuit of a fifth U.S. Open Cup title came to a disappointing end on Wednesday night as they collapsed at SeatGeek Stadium. 

    Despite holding a second-half lead, Mbokazi's side were unable to contain a spirited St Louis City comeback, leaving the Men in Red to focus solely on their MLS campaign.

    It took an hour until the match sparked into life as Fire captain Anton Saletros ghosted into the six-yard box in the 63rd minute to meet a perfectly weighted cross from Philip Zinckernagel.

    The joy was short-lived though as the Fire defense began to creak under increased pressure from the visitors. The equalizer arrived just eight minutes later as a goal line clearance fell kindly for Tomas Totland who hammered home for 1-1.

    The turnaround was completed in the 78th minute when St Louis substitute Eduard Lowen showed clinical composure on the counter-attack. 

    As Chicago pushed forward in search of a winner, they were caught short-staffed at the back, allowing Lowen to finish a rapid transition that left goalkeeper Chris Brady with little chance. 

    The goal sucked the air out of SeatGeek Stadium and left Berhalter searching for answers as his side chased an equalizer that never came.

  • Chicago Fire FC v CF MontrealGetty Images Sport

    Mbokazi's personal game stats

    According to FOTMOB the 20-year-old South African defender received a match rating of just 6.0, the second lowest rating and well below the team average of 6.7.

    Minutes85
    Accurate passes48/54 (89%)
    Defensive contributions3
    Tackles2
    Blocks1
    Recoveries3
    Duels won4/7 (57%)

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FC Cincinnati v Chicago Fire FCGetty Images Sport

    What's next for Mbokazi?

    The loss sees the five-time US Open Cup winners reduced to MLS competition for the rest of the season. There they are well placed to make the end of season play offs as they sit third in the Eastern Conference table, five points off log leaders Nashville. 

    Next up is a home fixture against ninth placed FC Cincinnati (P10 W3 D3 L4) on Sunday May 3, followed by games against New York Red Bulls (May 9), DC United (May 14) Montreal (May 16) and to end the month's fixtures Toronto (May 24). 