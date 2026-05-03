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Mbekezeli Mbokazi's Chicago Fire blow another lead against 10-man Cincinnati as Eastern Conference title hopes take a hit

Chicago Fire FC
M. Mbokazi
Chicago Fire FC vs FC Cincinnati
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The 20-year-old South African defender will be disappointed again as he could not help the Men in Red see out a chaotic game where his team were unable to capitalize on a man advantage, nor profit from a 90th minute penalty, as they conceded at the death to to slip to defeat at Soldier Field.

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  • The match report

    The night began with such promise for Mbekezeli Mbokazi's side as Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers continued his sensational run of form after opening the scoring in the 16th minute. While Cincinnati’s Evander Ferreira found a quick equalizer, Cuypers struck again in the 28th minute, finishing a slick team move to briefly restore the advantage.

    However, the celebrations were short-lived as Ferreira capitalized on a porous Chicago backline to level the score at 2-2 just minutes later.

    The momentum appeared to swing back in Chicago’s favour in the 56th minute when Cincinnati defender Kyle Smith was sent off for a reckless challenge on Robin Lod. 

    Facing a man disadvantage, the visitors retreated into a defensive shell, inviting pressure from a Chicago side desperate for a winner. 

    The Fire dominated possession and registered a staggering 32 shots, yet they lacked the clinical edge required to dismantle a resolute Cincinnati rearguard.

    The drama reached a crescendo in the 90th minute when Chicago was awarded a penalty and a golden chance to secure all three points. 

    Cuypers stepped up looking for his hat trick, but the 'keeper guessed correctly to deny the Belgian.

    The ultimate heartbreak followed in stoppage time when Cincinnati was awarded a penalty of their own.

    Ferreira  made no mistake, coolly slotting home his third of the night to complete his hat trick and leave the home fans in stunned silence.

    The defeat leaves Fire coach Gregg Berhalter with plenty of questions regarding his side's inability to see out games against depleted opposition.

  • Chicago Fire FC v CF MontrealGetty Images Sport

    Mbokazi's personal contribution

    According to FOTMOB the 20-year-old South African defender received a match rating of just 6.4, well below the average rating of 6.8 for the Chicago Fire squad.

    Minutes90
    Touches64
    Accurate passes47/53 (89%)
    Blocks2
    Clearances5
    Interceptions3
    Recoveries3

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    What's next for Mbokazi?

    This is the second match in a row where Mbokazi and his teammates have held a lead but ultimately lost the game. 

    The last time out cost them their place in the US Open Cup and this week's loss has seen them drop six points off the pace setters Nashville in the Eastern Conference table.

    They drop to fourth, two points off Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in third and New England in second on goal difference. 

    Next up is a home fixture against 11th placed New York Red Bulls (P11 W3 D3 L5) on May 9, followed by DC United (May 14) Montreal (May 16) and to end the month's fixtures, Toronto (May 24). 