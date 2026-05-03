Mbekezeli Mbokazi's Chicago Fire blow another lead against 10-man Cincinnati as Eastern Conference title hopes take a hit

The night began with such promise for Mbekezeli Mbokazi's side as Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers continued his sensational run of form after opening the scoring in the 16th minute. While Cincinnati’s Evander Ferreira found a quick equalizer, Cuypers struck again in the 28th minute, finishing a slick team move to briefly restore the advantage.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as Ferreira capitalized on a porous Chicago backline to level the score at 2-2 just minutes later.

The momentum appeared to swing back in Chicago’s favour in the 56th minute when Cincinnati defender Kyle Smith was sent off for a reckless challenge on Robin Lod.

Facing a man disadvantage, the visitors retreated into a defensive shell, inviting pressure from a Chicago side desperate for a winner.

The Fire dominated possession and registered a staggering 32 shots, yet they lacked the clinical edge required to dismantle a resolute Cincinnati rearguard.

The drama reached a crescendo in the 90th minute when Chicago was awarded a penalty and a golden chance to secure all three points.

Cuypers stepped up looking for his hat trick, but the 'keeper guessed correctly to deny the Belgian.

The ultimate heartbreak followed in stoppage time when Cincinnati was awarded a penalty of their own.

Ferreira made no mistake, coolly slotting home his third of the night to complete his hat trick and leave the home fans in stunned silence.

The defeat leaves Fire coach Gregg Berhalter with plenty of questions regarding his side's inability to see out games against depleted opposition.