Mbekezeli Mbokazi restored to starting line up as Chicago Fire get back to winning ways against DC United after Puso Dithejane comes off the bench to win a crucial penalty

The match didn't start according to plan for the Men in Red, as D.C. United took the lead just before the interval through Tai Baribo. However, Gregg Berhalter’s tactical adjustments in the second half turned the tide completely.

The former Orlando Pirates defender may have returned to action after being rested last time out, but it was Chicago Fire forward Hugo Cuypers who grabbed all the headlines, becoming only the fifth player in league history to score in nine consecutive matches. It was his 12th goal of the 2026 campaign, a haul that sees him sit in first place in the league's scoring charts, one ahead of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Dallas’ Petar Musa.

The record-breaking moment came after a chaotic scramble in the box. South African winger, Puso Dithejane, who came off the bench in the 63rd minute, won a penalty which was saved by United's Sean Johnson.

The Fire refused to let the chance go to waste. Andrew Gutman managed to keep the ball alive and centre it into the danger zone, where Cuypers was quickest to react, firing home his historic strike to give Chicago a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

Maren Haile-Selassie capped off the victory with a third goal in the 87th minute, lacing a rebound past Johnson after a powerful Philip Zinckernagel effort was parried into his path.

Afterwards, the South African pair were spotted chatting with fans.



