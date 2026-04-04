Mbekezeli Mbokazi praised for his Bafana Bafana goal against Panama, 'even Itumeleng Khune and his reserve goalkeeper together would never save that one'
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Panama pile pressure on South Africa
After Bafana Bafana underwhelmed in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, the players and coach Hugo Broos faced immense pressure.
Many South Africans believed the national team would begin to turn the tide before the World Cup finals begin in June. However, in two friendlies against Panama in late March, Bafana underwhelmed again.
At Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa fought back for a 1-1 draw, and at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, they suffered a 2-1 defeat.
Despite the result, former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi made history; his well-taken goal with an assist from Themba Zwane was his first for the national team.
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Mbokazi praised
Just how good was the defender's goal? According to the former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana, it was good that even legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune would not have saved it.
"You have got to love Mbokazi, the bravery of the kid, to drive and to advance the ball when he is not marked; that is a talent on its own," Kekana said on SABC Sport.
"When I look at this combination with Themba [Zwane], Mbokazi is looking at the ball. He calls for it and then makes the touch to escape the pressure and to put it on his stronger foot.
"What I liked about the shot is that he hit it with his shoelaces. He knew that when he hit it that clean," the former Mamelodi Sundowns captain added.
"No goalkeeper would stop it. Even Itumeleng Khune and his reserve goalkeeper together would never save that one."
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Did SA underperform against Panama
Mbokazi said even though they lost, Bafana's performance should not be classified as bad.
"I am happy to be back and to link up with players I’m used to playing with, as it’s been a while," Mbokazi told SABC Sport in Cape Town.
"It motivates me to keep working hard and shows that there is still a chance for me to be part of this group. We played well today, and rallying together is the main reason we perform," the MTN8 and Carling Knockout winner said.
"Losing this game does not mean we played badly. We will keep pushing as a team, and maybe this loss will encourage us not to lose in upcoming matches."
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Focus on World Cup
Broos said there is a possibility for one more friendly game for Bafana before heading to the June/July global bonanza.
However, the Belgian will be under the spotlight as fans will closely follow who he includes in his squad and who will be snubbed.