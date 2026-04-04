Mbekezeli Mbokazi praised for his Bafana Bafana goal against Panama, 'even Itumeleng Khune and his reserve goalkeeper together would never save that one'

After Bafana Bafana underwhelmed in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, the players and coach Hugo Broos faced immense pressure.

Many South Africans believed the national team would begin to turn the tide before the World Cup finals begin in June. However, in two friendlies against Panama in late March, Bafana underwhelmed again.

At Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa fought back for a 1-1 draw, and at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, they suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Despite the result, former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi made history; his well-taken goal with an assist from Themba Zwane was his first for the national team.