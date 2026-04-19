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Steve Blues

Mbekezeli Mbokazi picks up first card in Major League Soccer as Chicago Fire blow two goal lead in draw with Cincinnati that drops them to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings

Chicago Fire FC
M. Mbokazi
Major League Soccer
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
South Africa
Chicago Fire FC vs Nashville SC
Nashville SC
Chicago Fire FC vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United
Detroit City FC vs Chicago Fire FC
Detroit City FC
US Open Cup
FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC
FC Cincinnati
Chicago Fire FC vs Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City
Chicago Fire FC vs St. Louis City
St. Louis City

The 20-year-old South African defender will be disappointed he could not help his team see out the game and secure the points that would have put them right in the middle of the title race. Instead, they fall into a clutch of five teams all trying to chase down the Boys in Gold, who have only lost once all season, to Mbokazi's Chicago Fire.

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  • The match report

    The spotlight initially belonged to Hugo Cuypers, who continued his sensational form by finding the net twice. His first goal arrived in the 26th minute, expertly converting a half-volley and tying the club record for scoring in five consecutive matches.

    Tom Barlow briefly levelled for the hosts, but Philip Zinckernagel restored Chicago's lead from the penalty spot just before the interval after Cuypers was fouled in the area.

    It appeared Mbekezeli Mbokazi's side were cruising to victory when Cuypers added his second of the night and sixth of the season shortly after the restart.

    However, the two-goal cushion proved fragile as Cincinnati mounted a late comeback through a penalty and a devastating own goal by Dje D’Avilla in the 86th minute.

    The closing stages were defined by rising tensions, leading to a flurry of bookings in stoppage time.

    Mbokazi, making his eighth start in a row, picked up his first card in MLS as the referee struggled to maintain order during added time.

  • FC Cincinnati v Chicago Fire FCGetty Images Sport

    Mbokazi's personal game stats

    According to FOTMOB the 20-year-old South African defender received the joint lowest rating of 6.4 on the Chicago Fire team.

    Defensive contributions16
    Tackles3
    Cleared off the line0
    Blocks2
    Clearances11
    Headed clearances3
    Interceptions0
    Recoveries3

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    What's next for Mbokazi?

    The draw saw Chicago drop out of second place to fourth on the Eastern Conference log with 14 points after eight matches, now five points off log leaders Nashville. They were leapfrogged by both Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and FC Charlotte as the title race takes shape.

    Next up is a struggling Sporting Kansas City next Sunday, April 26, before they face Bradley Carnell's St Louis in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup.