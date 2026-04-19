Mbekezeli Mbokazi picks up first card in Major League Soccer as Chicago Fire blow two goal lead in draw with Cincinnati that drops them to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings
Watch the FC Cincinnati 3 - 3 Chicago Fire match highlights
The match report
The spotlight initially belonged to Hugo Cuypers, who continued his sensational form by finding the net twice. His first goal arrived in the 26th minute, expertly converting a half-volley and tying the club record for scoring in five consecutive matches.
Tom Barlow briefly levelled for the hosts, but Philip Zinckernagel restored Chicago's lead from the penalty spot just before the interval after Cuypers was fouled in the area.
It appeared Mbekezeli Mbokazi's side were cruising to victory when Cuypers added his second of the night and sixth of the season shortly after the restart.
However, the two-goal cushion proved fragile as Cincinnati mounted a late comeback through a penalty and a devastating own goal by Dje D’Avilla in the 86th minute.
The closing stages were defined by rising tensions, leading to a flurry of bookings in stoppage time.
Mbokazi, making his eighth start in a row, picked up his first card in MLS as the referee struggled to maintain order during added time.
- Getty Images Sport
Mbokazi's personal game stats
According to FOTMOB the 20-year-old South African defender received the joint lowest rating of 6.4 on the Chicago Fire team.
Defensive contributions 16 Tackles 3 Cleared off the line 0 Blocks 2 Clearances 11 Headed clearances 3 Interceptions 0 Recoveries 3
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for Mbokazi?
The draw saw Chicago drop out of second place to fourth on the Eastern Conference log with 14 points after eight matches, now five points off log leaders Nashville. They were leapfrogged by both Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and FC Charlotte as the title race takes shape.
Next up is a struggling Sporting Kansas City next Sunday, April 26, before they face Bradley Carnell's St Louis in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup.