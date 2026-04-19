Mbekezeli Mbokazi picks up first card in Major League Soccer as Chicago Fire blow two goal lead in draw with Cincinnati that drops them to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings

The spotlight initially belonged to Hugo Cuypers, who continued his sensational form by finding the net twice. His first goal arrived in the 26th minute, expertly converting a half-volley and tying the club record for scoring in five consecutive matches.

Tom Barlow briefly levelled for the hosts, but Philip Zinckernagel restored Chicago's lead from the penalty spot just before the interval after Cuypers was fouled in the area.

It appeared Mbekezeli Mbokazi's side were cruising to victory when Cuypers added his second of the night and sixth of the season shortly after the restart.

However, the two-goal cushion proved fragile as Cincinnati mounted a late comeback through a penalty and a devastating own goal by Dje D’Avilla in the 86th minute.

The closing stages were defined by rising tensions, leading to a flurry of bookings in stoppage time.

Mbokazi, making his eighth start in a row, picked up his first card in MLS as the referee struggled to maintain order during added time.