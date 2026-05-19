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Mbekezeli Mbokazi Chicago FireTwitter
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Mbekezeli Mbokazi needs YOU! Chicago Fire call on fans to vote for defender's inclusion in Major League Soccer All Star game

M. Mbokazi
Chicago Fire FC
P. Dithejane
DC United vs Chicago Fire FC
DC United
Major League Soccer
CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire FC
CF Montreal
Chicago Fire FC vs Toronto FC
Toronto FC
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Chicago Fire FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Vancouver Whitecaps

The 20-year-old South African defender has been nominated as one of the best players in Major League Soccer but needs your votes to make the team which will likely feature stars like Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min and Rodrigo De Paul.

  • Vote for Mbo!

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  • MLS Team of the Week

    The South African's chances were boosted after he was included in the MLS Match Day 14 Team of the Week after his dominant performance in Fire's 2-0 victory over Toronto over the weekend.





  • Chicago Fire FC v CF MontrealGetty Images Sport

    Mbokazi's season stats


    Minutes

    988

    Average rating

    7.33

    Starts

    11

    Clean sheets

    5

    Defensive contributions

    121

    Tackles

    18

    Interceptions

    12

    Clearances

    78

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  • Houston Dynamo FC v Chicago Fire FCGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Hopefully, South Africans will get behind the Fire's call for votes to get the young defender into the Major League Soccer All-Stars team to play against the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29.

    However, ahead of that is a home fixture for Chicago against Toronto on May 24, before the MLS goes on its World Cup break.