Mbekezeli Mbokazi needs YOU! Chicago Fire call on fans to vote for defender's inclusion in Major League Soccer All Star game
Vote for Mbo!
MLS Team of the Week
The South African's chances were boosted after he was included in the MLS Match Day 14 Team of the Week after his dominant performance in Fire's 2-0 victory over Toronto over the weekend.
- Getty Images Sport
Mbokazi's season stats
Minutes
988
Average rating
7.33
Starts
11
Clean sheets
5
Defensive contributions
121
Tackles
18
Interceptions
12
Clearances
78
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Hopefully, South Africans will get behind the Fire's call for votes to get the young defender into the Major League Soccer All-Stars team to play against the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29.
However, ahead of that is a home fixture for Chicago against Toronto on May 24, before the MLS goes on its World Cup break.