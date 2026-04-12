Mbekezeli Mbokazi Man of the Match display helps Chicago Fire defeat Atlanta United to go second on the Eastern Conference log
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Chicago Fire 1 - 0 Atlanta United match report
Chicago Fire’s resurgence under Gregg Berhalter continued on Saturday night as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atlanta United at Soldier Field. A clinical first-half strike from Maren Haile-Selassie proved to be the difference, propelling the Men in Red into second place in the Eastern Conference standings.
The decisive moment arrived in the 13th minute through a slick attacking move that sliced through the Atlanta defence. Philip Zinckernagel instigated the play by driving into the right side of the penalty area before squaring the ball to Jonathan Bamba. Showing great awareness, Bamba cushioned a pass back toward the edge of the box, allowing Haile-Selassie to arrive unmarked and arrow a one-time finish past goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos.
Goalkeeper Chris Brady was once again instrumental in securing the points, recording five crucial saves to earn his second straight shutout and his fourth of the season.
The defence was further bolstered by an outstanding individual performance from South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi. The center-back earned Man of the Match honours for a resilient display that included a vital goal-line clearance to preserve the lead.
Mbokazi's Man of the Match display
According to FOTMOB the 20-year-old South African defender received an overall rating of 7.9.
Defensive contributions 13 Tackles 1 Cleared off the line 1 Blocks 5 Clearances 6 Headed clearances 3 Interceptions 1 Recoveries 3
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What's next for Mbokazi?
The win moved Chicago into second on the Eastern Conference log with 13 points after seven matches, just three points off log leaders Nashville.
Next up is a mid-week assignment as the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup begins away to Detroit City on Wednesday, April 15.
League action resumes on April 19 when Chicago face 10th placed Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium.