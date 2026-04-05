Mbekezeli Mbokazi claims 'props' and another clean sheet as Chicago Fire beat Major Soccer League log leaders Nashville after 'long ass flight'
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The fastest goal in Fire history
Expectations were high at Soldier Field, but nobody could have predicted the historic start that saw Chicago Fire take the lead before many fans had even reached their seats.
Philip Zinckernagel scored the fastest goal in Fire history, 17 seconds into the match, a clinical strike that stunned Nashville.
The play developed with speed after winger Maren Haile-Selassie pounced on a loose pass in the final third. The ball was moved quickly to Jonathan Bamba, whose pinpoint cross found Zinckernagel at the far post to blast home.
While the attack grabbed the early headlines, it was goalkeeper Chris Brady and the defensive unit, anchored by South African international Mbekezeli Mbokazi and captain Jack Elliott, who stood firm to hand Nashville their first defeat of the season.
- Getty Images Sport
Mbokazi praised
Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi was praised by his head coach Gregg Berhalter after he went from international duty straight back into the starting line-up despite only arriving back in the USA on Friday.
“Absolutely incredible. We saw Mbokazi at 5 PM last night [getting back from South Africa],” Berhalter told journalists after Saturday’s game.
Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady also picked out the youngster for special praise.
“I want to give props to Mbokazi because he just got off a long ass flight,” said Brady.
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What's next for Mbokazi?
The win over the Eastern Conference log leaders sees Mobokazi's club move up to fifth on the log on 10 points from six matches (P6 W3 D1 L2) and firmly in the mix for a title run as they are just three points from the summit.
Fire's next assignment will be the crucial Eastern Conference clash against 12th-placed Atlanta United next Saturday, where another win would put pressure on the sides vying for top spot and the playoff positions.
That is followed by a mid-week assignment as the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup begins away to Detroit City on Wednesday, April 15.