Mbekezeli Mbokazi claims 'props' and another clean sheet as Chicago Fire beat Major Soccer League log leaders Nashville after 'long ass flight'

Expectations were high at Soldier Field, but nobody could have predicted the historic start that saw Chicago Fire take the lead before many fans had even reached their seats.

Philip Zinckernagel scored the fastest goal in Fire history, 17 seconds into the match, a clinical strike that stunned Nashville.

The play developed with speed after winger Maren Haile-Selassie pounced on a loose pass in the final third. The ball was moved quickly to Jonathan Bamba, whose pinpoint cross found Zinckernagel at the far post to blast home.

While the attack grabbed the early headlines, it was goalkeeper Chris Brady and the defensive unit, anchored by South African international Mbekezeli Mbokazi and captain Jack Elliott, who stood firm to hand Nashville their first defeat of the season.