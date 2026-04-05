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Mbekezeli Mbokazi claims 'props' and another clean sheet as Chicago Fire beat Major Soccer League log leaders Nashville after 'long ass flight'

Chicago Fire FC
M. Mbokazi
Major League Soccer
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Chicago Fire FC vs CF Montreal
South Africa
CF Montreal
Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire FC
Columbus Crew
Chicago Fire FC vs DC United
DC United
Chicago Fire FC vs Nashville SC
Nashville SC
Chicago Fire FC vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United
Detroit City FC vs Chicago Fire FC
Detroit City FC
US Open Cup

The 20-year-old was part of a resolute defensive display as The Fire, fuelled by a record-breaking start at Soldier Field, put in a resolute defensive display to protect their 1-0 lead to the final whistle. Afterwards, Mbokazi was singled out by both the coach and his goalkeeper for his efforts after only returning to the United States late on Friday after international duty with Bafana Bafana.

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  • The fastest goal in Fire history

    Expectations were high at Soldier Field, but nobody could have predicted the historic start that saw Chicago Fire take the lead before many fans had even reached their seats. 

    Philip Zinckernagel scored the fastest goal in Fire history, 17 seconds into the match, a clinical strike that stunned Nashville. 

    The play developed with speed after winger Maren Haile-Selassie pounced on a loose pass in the final third. The ball was moved quickly to Jonathan Bamba, whose pinpoint cross found Zinckernagel at the far post to blast home.

    While the attack grabbed the early headlines, it was goalkeeper Chris Brady and the defensive unit, anchored by South African international Mbekezeli Mbokazi and captain Jack Elliott, who stood firm to hand Nashville their first defeat of the season.

  • Chicago Fire FC v CF MontrealGetty Images Sport

    Mbokazi praised

    Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi was praised by his head coach Gregg Berhalter after he went from international duty straight back into the starting line-up despite only arriving back in the USA on Friday.

    “Absolutely incredible. We saw Mbokazi at 5 PM last night [getting back from South Africa],” Berhalter told journalists after Saturday’s game.

    Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady also picked out the youngster for special praise.

    “I want to give props to Mbokazi because he just got off a long ass flight,” said Brady.

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  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Chicago Fire FC, February 2026 Getty

    What's next for Mbokazi?

    The win over the Eastern Conference log leaders sees Mobokazi's club move up to fifth on the log on 10 points from six matches (P6 W3 D1 L2) and firmly in the mix for a title run as they are just three points from the summit.

    Fire's next assignment will be the crucial Eastern Conference clash against 12th-placed Atlanta United next Saturday, where another win would put pressure on the sides vying for top spot and the playoff positions. 

    That is followed by a mid-week assignment as the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup begins away to Detroit City on Wednesday, April 15.