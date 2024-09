GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Caf Champions League first game of the 2024/25 season against Eswatini champions on Saturday.

Mbabane Swallows will be the home side but will be at Lucas Moripe Stadium against Mamelodi Sundowns.

It is the Caf Champions League, second preliminary round, first leg match as the Brazilians bid to win this trophy for the first time since 2016.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Swallows and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.