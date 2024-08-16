'Maybe Lucas Ribeiro wants to join Rhulani Mokwena at Wydad Casablanca! He & Patrick Maswanganyi are short-tempered but great ballers' - Fans

A section of football fans in Mzansi feel the attacker is losing it at Masandawana and should change before things get out of hand.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi recently claimed Lucas Ribeiro tends to lose focus when he is not protected in competitive matches.

The 25-year-old was urged to harden his mentality after struggling to make an impact against Polokwane City in the MTN 8 Cup quarter-final outing and was replaced after half an hour.

Some fans feel the Brazilian is missing former coach Rhulani Mokwena, while some insist both he and Orlando Pirates' Patrick Maswanganyi should work on their temper.

Here are their opinions as sampled by GOAL.