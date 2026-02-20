Getty Images Sport
Mauricio Pochettino tipped to dump USMNT for return to Europe after 2026 World Cup as Christian Pulisic & Co. are warned over 'Golden Generation' tag
- Getty/GOAL
Pochettino's contract expiring amid talk of Tottenham return
Ex-Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino is only tied to a contract in America through to the end of a major international tournament this summer. No extension is expected to be agreed, with a return to club management being planned.
The 53-year-old has already seen an emotional retracing of steps to Tottenham speculated on, as Spurs seek a permanent successor to the ousted Thomas Frank, and Ramos can see a deal being done somewhere.
The USMNT legend, speaking in association with Ozoon, told GOAL when asked if he expects Pochettino to move on even if a productive showing at FIFA’s flagship event is delivered: “I do. I expect Pochettino to go. I think he still lives in Barcelona, from what I know. I think he is going to be in Europe after the World Cup is over.”
Can America's 'Golden Generation' live up to their billing?
Pochettino took charge of the United States men’s national team in September 2024 and is under pressure to deliver on expectations at a home World Cup. He has plenty of talent at his disposal, with the likes of Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson plying their club trades at the highest level in Europe.
Quizzed on whether a ‘Golden Generation’ tag can be justified, Ramos added: “Unfortunately ‘Golden Generation’ was a term that was given to this team way early - really early on. This started around 2019/2020 as they tried to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - and, by the way, barely made it as they ended up tied with the fourth-placed team to get to that Qatar World Cup.
“It was along with the thought that this is the ‘Golden Generation’ and we are just gunning towards 2026. Maybe because I think a little bit differently, but the national team is always about getting your best 11 players that you have available today and going to beat somebody - that’s what it’s about, it’s not really about projecting six or seven years down the road, which is what we have been doing.
“Because of that, there was a sense of calm around the team and there wasn’t any sense of urgency in the last few years. Then, Pochettino took over the team and we thought - at least the ones really watching this national team - that ‘you know, when Pochettino walks in the locker room there is going to be an immediate reaction and the guys are going to be like, it’s time to go’. We didn’t get that.
“It took probably 14 months, this fall - the October/November FIFA dates - that the team really turned it around and started to play, not only as well as they can play, but started to play with that desire and underdog mentality that an American team usually has.”
- Getty
What does World Cup success look like for the USMNT?
Another former USMNT star, ex-goalkeeper Brad Friedel, has previously told GOAL of what success would look like for the United States at a home World Cup: “My expectation is that we get through the group. I think exceeding expectations is past the quarters. It’s really difficult to say what I think will be success or failure, the knockouts etc, until you see the draw and the knockout games. There is no shame in getting knocked out to Brazil or England. It just happens. For me, it’s the manner in which it would happen.
“I would say that the team is definitely capable of - with the talent that they have and I know how Mauricio works - getting to the quarter-finals. We’ll see after that because then it becomes really hard.
“Sometimes you are going to need luck or penalties or sendings off, or whatever it is. Look at all the great England teams that have been so close. Talent-wise, playing with them and against them, they have had the talent to win a World Cup. For whatever reason, they haven’t been able to finish it off.”
USMNT fixtures at the 2026 World Cup
The United States have been placed in Group C at the 2026 World Cup. They will kick off their campaign against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in California, before facing Australia in Seattle and returning to Inglewood for a meeting with the winner of a UEFA play-off.
