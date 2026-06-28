Matthew Booth details how Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon are Bafana Bafana's 'complete' centre-back pairing: 'After all, they are the new midfielders of the day'
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The physical and technical balance
As South Africa prepares for a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against tournament co-hosts Canada, legendary defender Matthew Booth has highlighted why the current centre-back pairing is firing on all cylinders.
Despite their lack of heavy international experience, with Mbokazi holding 13 caps and Okon on 11, the duo has provided a level of stability that was previously lacking in the Bafana setup.
“Yeah, so it seems like Bafana coach Hugo Broos has found a new centre-back pairing,” Booth told Soccer Laduma.
“They suit each other well from a physical point of view. You know, Okon is taller in stature.
"His technical abilities include a good pass into the space to break lines. Mbokazi, of course, is very strong in the tackle. And, of course, he's got a very good pass with his left foot.
"So right foot, Okon; left foot, Mbokazi, is a great combination, and they suit each other very well.”
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Tactical adjustments paying dividends
The journey to this settled partnership wasn't without its growing pains, particularly during a difficult opening match in North America.
Booth noted that Bafana’s initial tactical setup against Mexico nearly derailed the momentum of his two young proteges before Broos opted for a more traditional system that allowed them to flourish in their natural roles.
“I think, of course, the first game against Mexico was an absolute disaster because they played in a back three, and they ended up in positions which they're not used to,” Booth explained.
“Okon, playing in the centre, got pushed across to the left, and that closed out his right foot. You know, Nkosinathi Sibisi ended up at right back, and Mbokazi mostly at left back, which was, yeah, they just looked very, very awkward.
"So I was very happy that they reverted to a back four against Czechia. And, of course, we've seen the best of them now against South Korea.”
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Statistically dominant against the best
The defensive masterclass against South Korea served as the ultimate proof of the duo's quality, as Bafana Bafana weathered a storm of possession to secure a vital result.
Booth was particularly impressed by the sheer volume of work the defenders handled, specifically their ability to deal with aerial threats while remaining composed enough to start attacks from the back.
“The Korea game, I think, capped off a brilliant defensive performance,” Booth continued.
“Korea had 69% of the possession. But despite this, they restricted them to eight shots, only three on target.
"So that was a great defensive performance.
"They had to face 27 crosses as well. So that's where Sphephelo Sithole, Okon, and Mbokazi came to the fore with their presence and physical ability.
"Not only that, but Okon and Mbokazi created one chance each. Okon had 48 passes, which was the most from the South African team.”
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The modern centre-back role
Beyond their defensive duties, Booth is excited by the progressive nature of Mbokazi’s play, noting that the modern game requires defenders to act as playmakers.
The ability to drive into the final third has added a new dimension to South Africa's build-up play, making them a more unpredictable threat for opposition managers to plan against.
“Normally, I don't talk about centre-backs and their passing, because sometimes they don't have enough pressure,” Booth noted.
“But in this case, Korea did exert pressure on our back four.
"So for him to make 48 successful passes was great. And most of them were positive passes as well.
"Mbokazi, as well, in the final third, got three good passes off.
"So he's not afraid to venture forward, which is probably what excites me the most: that he understands the moment when to drive into space, which is something that centre-backs should try and improve on.
"After all, they are the new midfielders of the day.”