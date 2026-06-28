Matthew Booth details how Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon are Bafana Bafana's 'complete' centre-back pairing: 'After all, they are the new midfielders of the day'

As South Africa prepares for a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against tournament co-hosts Canada, legendary defender Matthew Booth has highlighted why the current centre-back pairing is firing on all cylinders.

Despite their lack of heavy international experience, with Mbokazi holding 13 caps and Okon on 11, the duo has provided a level of stability that was previously lacking in the Bafana setup.

“Yeah, so it seems like Bafana coach Hugo Broos has found a new centre-back pairing,” Booth told Soccer Laduma.

“They suit each other well from a physical point of view. You know, Okon is taller in stature.

"His technical abilities include a good pass into the space to break lines. Mbokazi, of course, is very strong in the tackle. And, of course, he's got a very good pass with his left foot.

"So right foot, Okon; left foot, Mbokazi, is a great combination, and they suit each other very well.”