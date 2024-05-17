'Matias Esquivel is at Mamelodi Sundowns because he made Kaizer Chiefs defenders look mediocre! But How many minutes did Jasond Gonzalez play to see that he is bad?' - Fans

Fans in Mzansi have their say on players who have flopped at their new clubs in the almost-ending campaign.

With the season almost ending, GOAL rated the signings made at the beginning and in the middle of the 2024/25 season.

Among those who made the list are Kaizer Chiefs' duo Jasond Gonzalez and Tebogo Potsane with Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Matias Esquivel getting a mention as well. Others are Bradley Ralani and Orlando Pirates midfielder Lesedi Kapinga.

However, GOAL readers feel some players should not be included, while others argue it depends on the way they are being used.