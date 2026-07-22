Mateus Fernandes starts with a bang! New Tottenham signing scores a stunner in first appearance for Premier League club

Speaking to club media after the final whistle, the man of the hour could not hide his delight at the nature of his first goal for the club. Fernandes was open about how much the strike meant to him, admitting that it sits at the very top of his personal highlights reel. "It was great, no? It was my favourite goal of my career by a mile. The second one was last season. I need to do this more, to shoot outside the box. I know I can do it," the 22-year-old explained with a smile, clearly relishing his fresh start in north London.

His confidence in possession and willingness to take on shots from distance were key components of his game at West Ham, and Spurs fans will be thrilled to see those traits seamlessly translating to his new surroundings. The strike served as a sharp reminder of the Portuguese midfielder's class, leaving Manchester United to reconsider their stance after opting against meeting his £85m upfront price tag. While the Red Devils were only willing to pay £70m upfront with £15m in add-ons, Tottenham did not hesitate to pay the full lump sum - a decision that is already paying off given his impressive early performances.