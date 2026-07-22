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Mateus Fernandes starts with a bang! New Tottenham signing scores a stunner in first appearance for Premier League club
A dream start for the record signing
Fernandes has wasted no time in making an impression following his high-profile move across London. Handed his first start for Tottenham in a behind-closed-doors friendly against MK Dons at Hotspur Way, the former West Ham man produced a moment of individual brilliance that has already gone viral among the Spurs faithful. Picking up the ball outside the area, the Portuguese international unleashed a venomous volley that flew into the net off the post, leaving the goalkeeper with absolutely no chance of making a save.
The goal was the decisive moment in a 1-0 victory over the League One side, and the sheer quality of the strike saw Fernandes immediately mobbed by his new team-mates. It was a perfect way to introduce himself to life under the radar at the club's training base, justifying the significant investment made to secure his services.
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Fernandes reflects on his debut heroics
Speaking to club media after the final whistle, the man of the hour could not hide his delight at the nature of his first goal for the club. Fernandes was open about how much the strike meant to him, admitting that it sits at the very top of his personal highlights reel. "It was great, no? It was my favourite goal of my career by a mile. The second one was last season. I need to do this more, to shoot outside the box. I know I can do it," the 22-year-old explained with a smile, clearly relishing his fresh start in north London.
His confidence in possession and willingness to take on shots from distance were key components of his game at West Ham, and Spurs fans will be thrilled to see those traits seamlessly translating to his new surroundings. The strike served as a sharp reminder of the Portuguese midfielder's class, leaving Manchester United to reconsider their stance after opting against meeting his £85m upfront price tag. While the Red Devils were only willing to pay £70m upfront with £15m in add-ons, Tottenham did not hesitate to pay the full lump sum - a decision that is already paying off given his impressive early performances.
A new era in North London
Tottenham are hoping that the arrival of Fernandes, alongside an ambitious summer recruitment drive, will spearhead their resurgence. The club has been exceptionally active in the transfer market, bolstering the squad with high-profile additions including Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Martin Dúbravka, Marcos Senesi and Sandro Tonali to overhaul their core.
This aggressive rebuild follows a gruelling and treacherous campaign last season, where Spurs narrowly escaped relegation with a 17th-place finish. Following the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi in the closing weeks of the season to steer the club to safety, Tottenham are now aiming to put those struggles behind them. With these heavy reinforcements in place, the team enters the new season determined to push back toward the top end of the table and secure a return to European competition.
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Overcoming his Premier League struggles
With his move to Tottenham, Fernandes is determined to finally break his Premier League jinx, having first arrived in English football when he joined Southampton in the summer of 2024 - where he scored four goals and provided seven assists in 46 appearances. After enduring back-to-back relegations with both the Saints and West Ham, where he added four goals and four assists in 38 games, the Portuguese midfielder is now targeting a dramatic shift in fortunes, aiming to secure a top-five finish with the Lilywhites next season.
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