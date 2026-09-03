He then recalls being offered Napoli after the club's bankruptcy and restart from Serie C. "A president who was a colleague of mine in Serie A woke me up almost at dawn to tell me it was my great opportunity to invest in the South, to relaunch that historic club. I know that city, those supporters, and they could not deserve a president who did not run a club like Napoli by devoting all his time and every ounce of passion to it. I had Inter and I could not allow myself to be distracted by anything else".