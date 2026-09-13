Massimiliano Allegri plays down Kevin De Bruyne injury fears after Napoli beat Bologna

The manager was delighted with the determination shown by his players, noting a distinct change in their attitude compared to previous fixtures. "Today the game was wanted and won with anger, something that was missing between Como and Inter. There we were too superficial, even though we did some good things," Allegri stated. He also backed De Bruyne operating in a more advanced role close to the striker.

"I think Kevin has played there his whole life. He is so good at creating space for himself, at understanding when to drop deeper, that arguing about it is practically impossible. From the way he controls the ball and the way he passes it, you can see he is completely different. For his age he has to be managed," he added.