AFP
Mason Greenwood speaks out on relationship with Marseille boss Habib Beye after scoring vital winning goal vs Le Havre
Greenwood silences the rumours
In the wake of intense media scrutiny, Greenwood chose to publicly support his manager after securing three points on the road. The former Manchester United forward was seen sharing a symbolic handshake with Beye on the touchline after his goal, a gesture designed to dispel reports of a fractured relationship behind the scenes. Despite suggestions that his time in the south of France is reaching a complicated conclusion, Greenwood was vocal about his loyalty to the current coaching staff.
Speaking to Ligue 1+ after the final whistle, he said: "We gave it our all today. The last few weeks haven’t been good. There’s a lot of talk in the media, but Habib is a good guy. I believe in him, and he believes in me. I had a minor injury against Lille. Maybe I came back a little too soon. Today I felt 100%."
- AFP
Beye hits back at media lies
The Marseille boss did not hold back when asked about the alleged friction within his squad. Beye expressed considerable frustration with reports claiming he had clashed with his star forward or halted training sessions due to the player's attitude. He described the narrative as a "race to spread misinformation" and thanked Greenwood for his public display of unity during the match.
Beye addressed the situation by stating: "There's nothing to explain... The image is beautiful because it's perhaps necessary on Mason's part with everything that's been said... When I see the lies told about me and some of my players, when I hear that I had a clash, that I stopped training because of Mason Greenwood, that's what saddens me today in this profession, where nothing is verified anymore. It's a race to spread misinformation and lies. What Mason did was symbolic, I thank him for that, he didn't have to do it."
A challenging season at the Velodrome
The atmosphere at Marseille has been heavy in recent weeks, compounded by a punitive stay at the club's training ground. Greenwood acknowledged that the experience of playing for the club remains a "great experience" despite the external noise and internal pressures. He specifically praised the club's fan base ahead of a must-win game against fifth-placed Rennes, stating: "The fans are amazing. It’s an important end to the season with a big challenge against a very good team. We’re going to fight until the end ."
The victory provides a much-needed boost for a side that has struggled for consistency. Beye further emphasized his professional respect for Greenwood, adding: "He's someone I have a very, very good relationship with, whom I respect enormously as a player. Tonight he gave his all, he's rewarded, the team is rewarded, and that's the most important thing."
- AFP
Future remains uncertain for the forward
Despite the show of solidarity, questions about Greenwood's long-term future in Ligue 1 continue to circulate. Speculation has linked him with various European heavyweights as Marseille looks to balance their books ahead of a potential summer rebuild. With only one game remaining in the campaign, the focus remains on securing European qualification, but the narrative surrounding Greenwood and his relationship with the club is likely to persist until the transfer window opens.