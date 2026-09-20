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Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
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Kick-off time
Game: Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Date: 20/09/26 Kick-off: 15h00 Venue: Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg
How to watch Gallants vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv Now App/ SABC Plus SuperSport Channel
Gallants team news & squad
Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will be without captain Edgar Manaka after his red card against AmaZulu, while Ronnie Kanalelo takes charge against Pirates for the first time.
The former Namibia international is drawing confidence from his unbeaten record against the Sea Robbers as a player.
"There is an energy and spirit that I am taking into this game," said Kananelo to the club media.
"Out of the many games that I have played against Pirates in my playing days, I’ve never lost against Pirates, and that’s what I am bringing to this game. "
Gallants Possible XI: Lako, Ntiya-Ntiya, Sikakane, Rikhotso, Ncube, Kunene, Mbhele, Moletshe, Ndlovu, Ndlondlo & Kutumela
Pirates team news & squads
The Soweto giants head into the clash with a fresh addition to their squad, having completed the signing of Bulelani Sigomoshe from Milford Football Club.
The 26-year-old right-back could now be in line to make his mark as Pirates continue their campaign.Andre de Jong, Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa and Sihle Nduli are all out through various injuries.
Pirates Possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Seema, Sibisi, Ndaba, Mthiyane, Mokobodi, Kgositsile, Masilela, Moremi, & Mbuthuma
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Head-to-head and recent formGallants form: L D L L L L
Gallants are still searching for their first win of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign, but they can draw confidence from their head-to-head record, having beaten the visitors twice in their 13 previous meetings.
Pirates form: W W D W W
The Buccaneers have been unstoppable, and they will be looking to keep their momentum rolling as they aim to put this encounter to bed with another convincing win, building on their impressive run across all competitions.
Most recent head-to-head:
Date Result Competition 14/02/26 Pirates 3-0 Gallants PSL 06/12/25 Pirates 1-0 Gallants CKO 12/08/25 Gallants 2-1 Pirates PSL
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 20%
Draw: 27%
Away win: 53%
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