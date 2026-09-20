Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will be without captain Edgar Manaka after his red card against AmaZulu, while Ronnie Kanalelo takes charge against Pirates for the first time.

The former Namibia international is drawing confidence from his unbeaten record against the Sea Robbers as a player.

"There is an energy and spirit that I am taking into this game," said Kananelo to the club media.

"Out of the many games that I have played against Pirates in my playing days, I’ve never lost against Pirates, and that’s what I am bringing to this game. "

Gallants Possible XI: Lako, Ntiya-Ntiya, Sikakane, Rikhotso, Ncube, Kunene, Mbhele, Moletshe, Ndlovu, Ndlondlo & Kutumela