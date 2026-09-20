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Marumo Gallants vs Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Premier Soccer League
Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates
Marumo Gallants
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
African Stars vs Orlando Pirates
African Stars
CAF Champions League Qualification
A. Ouaddou
S. Chaine
B. Sigomoshe
K. Sebelebele
Y. Mbuthuma
S. Ntiya-Ntiya
E. Manaka
T. Kutumela
N. Ndlondlo
E. Lako
S. Mbhele

GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch Bahlabane Ba Ntwa take on the Sea Robbers at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, with the home side looking to claim their first win over the reigning Betway Premiership champions.

  • Royal Bafokeng Stadium, June 2020Backpagepix

    Kick-off time

    Game:Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates
    Date:20/09/26
    Kick-off:15h00 
    Venue:Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg
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  • How to watch Gallants vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv Now App/ SABC PlusSuperSport Channel 

    Or you can follow the goals through our live scores page.

  • Gallants team news & squad

    Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will be without captain Edgar Manaka after his red card against AmaZulu, while Ronnie Kanalelo takes charge against Pirates for the first time.

    The former Namibia international is drawing confidence from his unbeaten record against the Sea Robbers as a player.

    "There is an energy and spirit that I am taking into this game," said Kananelo to the club media.

    "Out of the many games that I have played against Pirates in my playing days, I’ve never lost against Pirates, and that’s what I am bringing to this game. "

    Gallants Possible XI: Lako, Ntiya-Ntiya, Sikakane, Rikhotso, Ncube, Kunene, Mbhele, Moletshe, Ndlovu, Ndlondlo & Kutumela

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  • Pirates team news & squads

    The Soweto giants head into the clash with a fresh addition to their squad, having completed the signing of Bulelani Sigomoshe from Milford Football Club.

    The 26-year-old right-back could now be in line to make his mark as Pirates continue their campaign.

    Andre de Jong, Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa and Sihle Nduli are all out through various injuries.

    Pirates Possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Seema, Sibisi, Ndaba, Mthiyane, Mokobodi, Kgositsile, Masilela, Moremi, & Mbuthuma

  • Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Gallants form: L D L L L L

    Gallants are still searching for their first win of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign, but they can draw confidence from their head-to-head record, having beaten the visitors twice in their 13 previous meetings.

    Pirates form: W W D W W

    The Buccaneers have been unstoppable, and they will be looking to keep their momentum rolling as they aim to put this encounter to bed with another convincing win, building on their impressive run across all competitions.

    Most recent head-to-head:

    DateResultCompetition
    14/02/26Pirates 3-0 GallantsPSL
    06/12/25Pirates 1-0 GallantsCKO 
    12/08/25 Gallants 2-1 PiratesPSL

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 20%

    Draw: 27%

    Away win: 53%

  • Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

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