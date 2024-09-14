Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Glamour Boys' fixture against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs start their 2024-25 Premier Soccer League campaign on Saturday with an interesting fixture against Marumo Gallants.

Amakhosi are desperate to have a good start to the season after going nine seasons without any major silverware.

After being relegated to the second tier in the 2022-23 campaign and failing to get promoted, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa bought the Moroka Swallows slot in the South African top tier.

Meanwhile, It will be Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi's first competitive game in the country after joining from AS FAR Rabat.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Gallants and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.