Marumo Gallants coach Phuti Mohafe believes the challenges and setbacks he has endured have played a key role in building his resilience – ‘If you quit, who is going to do it?’

Phuti Mohafe is currently preparing for a new chapter with Marumo Gallants, but the road to the top flight has been anything but smooth.

After achieving remarkable consistency by guiding Polokwane City to three consecutive Top Eight finishes, the coach has reflected on the darker periods of his journey.

"You are right, I have suffered, and I think those sufferings have brought joy in my career and planted this strong character that I now have," Mohafe told KickOff.

"Those were the teachings and the hard lessons for me to learn because, at some point, I even thought of giving up.”



