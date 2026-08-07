Marumo Gallants coach Phuti Mohafe believes the challenges and setbacks he has endured have played a key role in building his resilience – ‘If you quit, who is going to do it?’
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Overcoming the urge to walk away
Phuti Mohafe is currently preparing for a new chapter with Marumo Gallants, but the road to the top flight has been anything but smooth.
After achieving remarkable consistency by guiding Polokwane City to three consecutive Top Eight finishes, the coach has reflected on the darker periods of his journey.
"You are right, I have suffered, and I think those sufferings have brought joy in my career and planted this strong character that I now have," Mohafe told KickOff.
"Those were the teachings and the hard lessons for me to learn because, at some point, I even thought of giving up.”
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A journey defined by limited resources
Mohafe’s resilience was tested long before he took the reins as a head coach.
His early days in the dugout involved a lengthy apprenticeship as an assistant, notably at Witbank Spurs.
During his time there, he had to navigate an environment where limited resources and financial constraints were the standard operating procedure.
This background has given him a unique perspective on the struggles of modern players.
"But then there were those words on the back of my mind which said, ‘If you quit, who is going to do it?
"And if you quit, how will you know of the next step?
"If you quit, then who must take your shoes?’ So, it was then that I said I mustn’t quit, and I didn’t quit," said Mohafe.
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From amateur dreams to professional hurdles
The coach's transition into the professional sphere was a slow process that began during the mid-1990s. In 1996, while the domestic league was evolving into the PSL era, Mohafe was balancing his academic pursuits with his passion for the game.
"In 1996, I was doing my diploma in business management while supporting my team from home, Real Rovers, who had [George] 'Rubber' Mathiba, Alex Bapela, and Humphrey Sithole,” he added.
"Then, in terms of football, I was playing amateur and wasn’t even thinking of playing professionally. All I knew was that I was a good centre-back.”
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The making of a PSL tactician
Despite the disappointment of failing to secure a permanent move to a club of Moroka Swallows' stature, Mohafe remained determined.
He received vital encouragement from respected figures in the game who recognised his potential.
"The assistant coaches Yster Khomane and Vader Mophosho always gave me a pat on the back at Swallows and encouraged me to do well, and I tried my level best, but it wasn’t to be.”
This 'journeyman' tag is one Mohafe wears with pride, as it represents a comprehensive education in South African football.
"I then became a journeyman until I ended up at Witbank Spurs, where my coaching career started," Mohafe said.
Now at Marumo Gallants, he is tasked with applying all those hard-earned lessons to ensure the club remains competitive in the top flight.
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