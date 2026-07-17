Marumo Gallants chairman opens up on decision to appoint Phuti Mohafe for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign – ‘He’s a coach who always finishes in the top eight’

In the wake of a period of technical instability, Marumo Gallants have settled on Phuti Mohafe as the man to guide them through the upcoming campaign.

Chairman Abram Sello believes that Mohafe's pedigree with Polokwane City, where he turned "Rise and Shine" into a formidable force and a permanent fixture in the top half of the table, makes him the ideal candidate for the job.

Sello's comments suggest a shift in strategy for the club, prioritising local experience and a proven ability to compete with the league's heavyweights.

By securing a coach who understands the nuances of the local game, Gallants are hoping to avoid the pitfalls of previous appointments and establish themselves as genuine contenders for continental qualification spots.