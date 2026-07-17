Marumo Gallants chairman opens up on decision to appoint Phuti Mohafe for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign – ‘He’s a coach who always finishes in the top eight’
- Backpage
Why Gallants chose Mohafe
In the wake of a period of technical instability, Marumo Gallants have settled on Phuti Mohafe as the man to guide them through the upcoming campaign.
Chairman Abram Sello believes that Mohafe's pedigree with Polokwane City, where he turned "Rise and Shine" into a formidable force and a permanent fixture in the top half of the table, makes him the ideal candidate for the job.
Sello's comments suggest a shift in strategy for the club, prioritising local experience and a proven ability to compete with the league's heavyweights.
By securing a coach who understands the nuances of the local game, Gallants are hoping to avoid the pitfalls of previous appointments and establish themselves as genuine contenders for continental qualification spots.
- Backpage
High praise from the chairman
Speaking at the recent 2026 Mafori Cup launch held at the Ranch Resort, Sello was candid about the challenges of the coaching market and why Mohafe stood out among the candidates.
The chairman emphasised the need for a mutual commitment between the club and the technical team to ensure long-term success in a volatile environment.
“You know, being a coach is a very challenging job.
"As you can see, people go in for two to three months and then leave their posts.
"So, we were searching as well, and also looking for a coach who wants to be with us, just as we want to be with him,” Sello said, as reported by FARPost.
“We wish him all the best, and I hope it will be home sweet home for him.
"Hopefully, we will achieve more than what we are targeting.”
- Backpage
Backing the new man in charge
The hierarchy at Gallants has pledged their full support to the 52-year-old mentor, noting that patience will be a key component of their relationship.
Sello is confident that Mohafe’s history of success is not a fluke and that the coach will be able to replicate his Polokwane City form in Bloemfontein.
“We are more patient with most of the coaches we have, so we will give him 100% support and be patient with him.
"He is an experienced local coach and knows what he is doing,” Sello added.
“He’s a coach who always finishes in the top eight, and we wish to be in the top eight as well.
"Also, what he promises to deliver is definitely up to scratch, and we will definitely be there.”
- Backpage
Moving on from Benouahi
The appointment of Mohafe brings an end to a turbulent period under Jamil Benouahi, whose stay at the club was remarkably brief.
The former AS FAR assistant coach took over in March but only managed two games, a heavy 3-0 loss to Magesi FC and a 1-1 draw with Orbit College, before being sidelined due to health concerns.
Now, with a full pre-season under his belt, Mohafe is expected to instil a new tactical identity.
Following the departure of previous foreign coaches like Alexandre Lafitte, the arrival of Mohafe signals a return to basics for Gallants as they look to secure their status as a Betway Premiership top eight side through stability and local expertise.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting