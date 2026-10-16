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Marumo Gallants boss Ronnie Kanalelo hits back at Katlego Otladisa rift rumours after early tactical substitution drama
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Tactical reasons behind early withdrawal
The dawn of Ronnie Kanalelo's tenure at Marumo Gallants has already been marked by controversy following a high-profile disagreement with one of his star players.
During his debut match after replacing Phuti Mohafe, Kanalelo made the bold decision to substitute Katlego Otladisa just minutes into the contest.
The winger did not hide his displeasure as he left the field, sparking immediate rumours of a breakdown in communication between the new manager and his squad.
Kanalelo has now moved to dispel any notions of a personal vendetta, insisting that his decision was rooted entirely in the requirements of the game.
“People are talking about the relationship etc., but it’s a footballing issue; it was about the tactical aspect of the game, operation, effectiveness, if the player is not doing, or giving what we want, then our tactical operation will not work,” he said as reported by iDiski Times, underscoring the coach's strict adherence to his strategic vision for the Premiership outfit.
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Defensive concerns cost Otladisa dearly
The primary area of contention during the match against Orlando Pirates was the defensive contribution of the frontline.
Kanalelo observed that the lack of discipline off the ball was creating significant gaps for the opposition to exploit.
Kanalelo elaborated on the specific shortcomings he witnessed on the pitch, noting that the team’s balance was significantly disrupted.
He further explained: “The players are there to give us tactical effectiveness; that didn’t happen – defensively, I was not happy with him, and it put us a little bit on the back foot, nothing against Otladisa, as a human being – but Otladisa, the player on the pitch not giving what we wanted.”
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No room for personal sentiment
The manager was eager to separate his professional assessment from his personal feelings toward the player. In the modern game, the pressure to deliver results often leads to difficult decisions that can be misinterpreted as personality clashes.
Kanalelo is determined to ensure that his squad understands the difference, emphasizing that his only objective is to improve the club's fortunes in the Betway Premiership following a difficult start to the season.
By addressing the issue head-on, the coach hopes to move past the distraction and focus on the road ahead.
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Looking forward to future challenges
As Gallants prepare for their upcoming fixtures, the focus will inevitably remain on whether Otladisa can fight his way back into the starting eleven.
Ultimately, the saga highlights the growing pains often associated with a change in management.
While the headlines focused on the "unsavoury scenes" of the substitution, the coaching staff is viewing the incident as a learning curve for the entire group.
If Gallants are to climb the table and compete with the league's elite, they will need every player, including Otladisa, to be fully aligned with Kanalelo’s demanding defensive philosophy.
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