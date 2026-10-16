Marumo Gallants boss Ronnie Kanalelo hits back at Katlego Otladisa rift rumours after early tactical substitution drama

The dawn of Ronnie Kanalelo's tenure at Marumo Gallants has already been marked by controversy following a high-profile disagreement with one of his star players.

During his debut match after replacing Phuti Mohafe, Kanalelo made the bold decision to substitute Katlego Otladisa just minutes into the contest.

The winger did not hide his displeasure as he left the field, sparking immediate rumours of a breakdown in communication between the new manager and his squad.

Kanalelo has now moved to dispel any notions of a personal vendetta, insisting that his decision was rooted entirely in the requirements of the game.

“People are talking about the relationship etc., but it’s a footballing issue; it was about the tactical aspect of the game, operation, effectiveness, if the player is not doing, or giving what we want, then our tactical operation will not work,” he said as reported by iDiski Times, underscoring the coach's strict adherence to his strategic vision for the Premiership outfit.