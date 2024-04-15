'Martin should be charged by PSL for serious allegations! If not for poor officiating, Orlando Pirates would be behind Mamelodi Sundowns' - Fans

Mzansi feel the Spanish tactician was out of order after Cup loss against Bucs and action should be taken.

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin felt the referees were poor in his team's Nedbank Cup quarter-final loss against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The defending champions came from a goal down against Usuthu to claim a 4-2 win and seal their place in the semi-final.

The fans, however, feel AmaZulu stood no chance against the Soweto giants, insisting Martin was just looking for an excuse.

GOAL samples the reactions after the tactician's claim that the game was won outside the pitch.