Mason Greenwood's social media activity appears to prove he wants Fenerbahce move after BIG transfer statement made by presidential hopeful

Safi expressed his strong confidence in securing the former Manchester United player, stating: "We have reached an agreement with Mason Greenwood. This agreement is valid until June 2030 if I win the election."

In addition, Romano also said that Safi will bring in Luis Suarez from Sporting CP. However, an agreement over a transfer fee with the Portuguese club has not yet been reached, as Safi is unlikely to make a formal offer until he is elected club president.