AFP
Mason Greenwood's social media activity appears to prove he wants Fenerbahce move after BIG transfer statement made by presidential hopeful
Fenerbahce election promise puts Greenwood in spotlight
The race for Greenwood's signature has taken a fresh twist after Fenerbahce presidential candidate Safi claimed he has already reached an agreement with the Marseille forward, according to Fabrizio Romano. Safi has made the 24-year-old a key part of his election campaign ahead of the club's presidential vote. The candidate announced that a deal has been prepared and could be completed if he wins the election.
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Safi claims deal is already agreed
Safi expressed his strong confidence in securing the former Manchester United player, stating: "We have reached an agreement with Mason Greenwood. This agreement is valid until June 2030 if I win the election."
In addition, Romano also said that Safi will bring in Luis Suarez from Sporting CP. However, an agreement over a transfer fee with the Portuguese club has not yet been reached, as Safi is unlikely to make a formal offer until he is elected club president.
Greenwood fuels speculation online
While transfer talk involving presidential candidates can often be dismissed as electioneering, Greenwood himself has added fuel to the fire. The forward was spotted following Safi’s accounts on social media, suggesting a mutual interest in making the move to the Super Lig a reality this summer.
The interaction comes at a time when Greenwood's future in France looks increasingly uncertain despite his individual success on the pitch. Having scored 16 league goals last term, Marseille sporting director Gregory Lorenzi has already suggested the forward could be sold if the right offer arrives.@m.hakansafi
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Election result could determine transfer outcome
The immediate focus is on Fenerbahce's presidential election, with Safi's claims hinge on securing victory. Fenerbahce are not alone in tracking Greenwood, with Roma also linked with the forward. However, the Turkish club's Champions League prospects and the advanced nature of Safi's proposal could strengthen their position if the election result goes in his favour. Manchester United would also stand to benefit from a sell-on clause should Marseille agree to a transfer.