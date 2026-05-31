Marcelo Flores’ World Cup heartbreak, Jonathan David-Cyle Larin attacking questions: Five keys for Jesse Marsch’s Canada in pre-World Cup friendlies vs. Uzbekistan and Republic of Ireland

Canada Men’s National Team has just two games to go before kicking off the 2026 World Cup on home soil against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, and the injuries remain the focus heading into the matches.
On Monday, Jesse Marsch’s men will hit the pitch in Edmonton in front of over 50,000 fans to take on World Cup-bound Uzbekistan, before shifting the camp to Montréal to face off against Ireland at a sold-out Stade Saputo.
Yet, the lead-up has been less than ideal. Nine of the 26 players named to Marsch’s squad on Friday evening are nursing some type of injury, and on Saturday, creative midfielder Marcelo Flores ruptured his ACL in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, ruling him out of the tournament. No replacement was brought in ahead of the friendlies.
With his injury and other factors in mind, GOAL looks at the key storylines heading into the friendlies before the first home World Cup match in the men’s team’s history.