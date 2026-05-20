Backpage
Marcelo Allende believes Mamelodi Sundowns have what it takes to complete the task against AS FAR in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final – ‘We have a good mentality’
- Backpage
Pressure is a privilege for Masandawana
Expectations at Chloorkop are always sky-high, and Marcelo Allende is fully aware that representing a club of Mamelodi Sundowns' stature comes with unique demands.
Despite a gruelling schedule that has seen the Brazilians competing on multiple fronts late into the campaign, the midfielder believes the squad is physically and mentally prepared for the final hurdle in Morocco.
Speaking to the media in the mixed zone following the first-leg victory, Allende was quick to dismiss any concerns regarding the heavy fixture list.
"We’re coming from a lot of games in this last part of the season, but we know we’re in Mamelodi, we have to play many games, many competitions and we want to take everyone home," he explained, as reported by iDiski Times.
- Backpagepix
Crucial first-leg advantage secured
The 1-0 win at home provided Miguel Cardoso’s side with a vital platform to build upon.
While the margin is slim, the clean sheet kept against the Moroccan outfit could prove to be the difference-maker as away goals and defensive stability become paramount in the return fixture.
Allende emphasised that the internal focus remains entirely on preparation rather than past results.
"It was an important win, without conceding a goal at home, so important and we have the whole week now to prepare in the best way for the second leg," the Chilean international noted.
His comments suggest a dressing room that is far from complacent, despite holding a slender lead going into a hostile environment.
- AFP
Mentality the key to success
In the high-stakes environment of a CAF Champions League final, technical ability often takes a backseat to psychological fortitude.
Allende is confident that the character within the Sundowns squad will shine through when they face AS FAR on their own turf, noting that the collective ambition of the group outweighs any individual fatigue.
"It’s the price you pay when you play for this type of club. Everyone is clear on this and we have a good mentality," Allende added.
By embracing the pressure rather than shying away from it, the midfielder believes the reigning Betway Premiership title holders have the mental tools to navigate the difficult circumstances that await them in North Africa.
- Backpage
Closing in on continental glory
Sundowns have long desired to add a second star to their badge, and the current squad appears closer than ever to replicating the historic 2016 triumph.
The tactical discipline shown in the first leg will need to be mirrored or improved upon to ensure they lift the trophy.
The Brazilians head into the second leg knowing that a draw or a victory of any kind will be enough to see them crowned kings of the continent.
If the squad can maintain the "good mentality" Allende speaks of, the Yellow Nation could be set for one of the greatest nights in the club's history.