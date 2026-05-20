Marcelo Allende believes Mamelodi Sundowns have what it takes to complete the task against AS FAR in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final – ‘We have a good mentality’

Expectations at Chloorkop are always sky-high, and Marcelo Allende is fully aware that representing a club of Mamelodi Sundowns' stature comes with unique demands.

Despite a gruelling schedule that has seen the Brazilians competing on multiple fronts late into the campaign, the midfielder believes the squad is physically and mentally prepared for the final hurdle in Morocco.

Speaking to the media in the mixed zone following the first-leg victory, Allende was quick to dismiss any concerns regarding the heavy fixture list.

"We’re coming from a lot of games in this last part of the season, but we know we’re in Mamelodi, we have to play many games, many competitions and we want to take everyone home," he explained, as reported by iDiski Times.