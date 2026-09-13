The goal was not just a thing of technical beauty. It carried a moral message too. Ahmed Hamza wanted to show his support for Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, the first-team star, celebrating the strike in his own way.
Neves had endured a difficult moment yesterday, Saturday, during Al-Hilal's 6-0 win over Al-Taawoun in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.
An unfortunate incident marred the match. Some Al-Taawoun fans chanted the name of the late Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool player who died in a tragic accident last year, trying to provoke his Portuguese friend Ruben Neves.
Through his celebration, Hamza set out to console the first-team star and stand in solidarity with him. That gesture keeps the goal among the finest of the Elite Jaw League, on the pitch and off it.