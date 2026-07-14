Manqoba Mngqithi's Young Africans look to hijack Kaizer Chiefs' cash-plus-players move for Stellenbosch star Langelihle Phili after losing out on Keletso Makgalwa

The race for Langelihle Phili's signature has taken another twist, with Young Africans entering the frame.

The 21-year-old has dominated transfer headlines since the window opened, having attracted strong interest from Kaizer Chiefs, while Orlando Pirates were also previously linked with a move for the highly-rated youngster.

According to FARPost, the Tanzanian giants have also now made enquiries about the Tshelimnyama-born star, only to be met with the same R16 million price tag that has been communicated to Amakhosi.

The move for the South African youth international comes after Yanga were dealt a blow in the transfer market, prompting them to identify fresh attacking targets.