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Langelihle Phili, Stellenbosch FC, August 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Manqoba Mngqithi's Young Africans look to hijack Kaizer Chiefs' cash-plus-players move for Stellenbosch star Langelihle Phili after losing out on Keletso Makgalwa

Kaizer Chiefs
L. Phili
Young Africans
Transfers
Premier League
Simba SC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates
M. Mngqithi
K. Makgalwa
S. Barker

The Tanzanian giants have reportedly emerged as contenders in pursuit of Stellies' 21-year-old forward. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi is eager to bolster his squad with proven talent he knows well, particularly after losing out on a reunion with a former Mamelodi Sundowns star, who is set to join rivals Simba.

  • Langelihle Phili, South Africa U20, April 2025Backpage

    Battle of the giants for Phili

    The race for Langelihle Phili's signature has taken another twist, with Young Africans entering the frame.

    The 21-year-old has dominated transfer headlines since the window opened, having attracted strong interest from Kaizer Chiefs, while Orlando Pirates were also previously linked with a move for the highly-rated youngster.

    According to FARPost, the Tanzanian giants have also now made enquiries about the Tshelimnyama-born star, only to be met with the same R16 million price tag that has been communicated to Amakhosi.

    The move for the South African youth international comes after Yanga were dealt a blow in the transfer market, prompting them to identify fresh attacking targets.

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  • Keletso Makgalwa, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    Missing out on Makgalwa

    After coach Manqoba Mngqithi was officially unveiled by the Tanzanian champions on Friday, reports quickly emerged that the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor was looking to hijack Simba SC's move for Keletso Makgalwa.

    A reunion appeared to be on the cards, given the pair's history at Chloorkop, but Makgalwa has instead opted to join Steve Barker's side.

    With Makgalwa no longer an option, Yanga have now shifted their focus to Phili in a bid to bolster their attacking ranks.


  • Ashley Du Preez, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs intensify cash-plus-player proposal

    While Yanga weigh up their next move, the Glamour Boys remain determined to secure their target.

    As reported by FARPost, Amakhosi have gone back to the negotiating table after being rebuffed earlier in the window.

    The publication states that the Soweto giants are prepared to include Ashley du Preez in a blockbuster cash-plus-player swap deal, with personal terms reportedly already agreed between the forward and the Cape Winelands outfit.

    The proposed offer from Naturena is a complex package involving cash and at least two players, as Chiefs continue to push for the highly-rated youngster's signature.

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  • Thapelo Morena and Langelihle Phili, Mamelodi Sundowns vs StellenboschBackpage

    What comes next for Phili?

    With Yanga's interest in the player just becoming apparent, Chiefs should have momentum on their side as they have advanced active talks this week and should now be in the strongest position to finally secure the services of the highly-rated attacker with their players-plus-cash offer.

    Should negotiations progress as planned, Amakhosi may finally land one of their priority transfer targets and add another exciting young talent to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

    But with Mngqithi and Yanga lurking, it will be up to the Naturena-based side to get a deal done as soon as possible to avoid their target slipping through their grasp.