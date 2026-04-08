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Arthur Zwane, Manqoba Mngqithi, December 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Manqoba Mngqithi's chances of coaching Kaizer Chiefs over? 'Amakhosi fans won't accept someone who loses to Orlando Pirates with such an embarrassing scoreline'

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M. Mngqithi

The South African mentor is one of the most experienced tacticians in the country and has been linked with Amakhosi. However, the midweek heavy defeat to Bucs seems to have punctured his credibility, as some now believe he cannot coach a big club like the Glamour Boys.

  • Manqoba Mngqithi, December 2025Backpage

    Dented credibility?

    There is no doubt that Manqoba Mngqithi is a respected tactician in the Premier Soccer League.

    The 54-year-old has previously served as a co-coach at Mamelodi Sundowns before he left the Pretoria giants and landed at Golden Arrows.

    The Tuesday clash against Orlando Pirates is one of the nights the coach would like to forget fast, as his side suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat.

    The loss to the PSL title-chasing Bucs came at a time he is being linked with Kaizer Chiefs. However, doubts have started resurfacing, questioning whether he is capable of leading the Naturena outfit given how his current club performed.

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  • Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows, September 2025Backpage

    Chiefs fans won't accept

    According to former Amakhosi striker Thembinkosi Biyela, the defeat to Bucs dented Manqoba's image in the face of Chiefs fans.

    "Against Pirates, Mngqithi's Arrows team showed no fight, no desire; they just rolled over. But now the Kaizer Chiefs fans won't accept someone who loses to Pirates with such an embarrassing scoreline," Biyela told KickOff.

    "This game has dented Manqoba Mngqithi's image a lot. Imagine if he did well last night, how many Chiefs fans were going to push for him to be given the head coach position in Naturena?"

  • Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows, May 2025Backpage

    Can Manqoba coach Chiefs?

    Although Biyela believes he cannot, former Glamour Boys goalkeeper Brian Baloyi said Manqoba can.

    "All the coaches that you have mentioned, Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane and Fernando Da Cruz [can solve Kaizer Chiefs problems]," Baloyi said.

    "[But] including for me, Manqoba Mngqithi can coach Kaizer Chiefs. I think for me, if you can't get all these other ones that we are talking about, he should be in the pot."

    "But I think right now, Pitso will only coach two clubs [in the Betway Premiership] and the national team; he will never go to any other club," he added.

    "If he had to come back here, it's either Chiefs or Orlando Pirates or the national team. His profile doesn't allow him to coach any other, with all due respect to other clubs."

    With Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's futures at Amakhosi a matter of speculation, several coaches will continue to be linked for the 2024/25 Nedbank Cup champions.

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  • Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    What made Arrows lose?

    Meanwhile, according to Biyela, several factors contributed to the result, among them poor organisation and lack of a leader.

    "The way Arrows started the game so slowly yesterday raises a lot of questions. The team looked very disorganised. Everybody knows Pirates have very quick players, but Arrows didn't plan for that," the retired footballer stated.

    "Arrows players looked like they were not prepared to play against Pirates; I don't know if they panicked. It is difficult even to point out one good thing Arrows did yesterday.

    "A leader was supposed to motivate those youngsters, especially on the pitch. And even on the pitch, this Arrows team doesn't have a leader. So this drubbing has finished Mngqithi's chances of becoming a Kaizer Chiefs coach next season."