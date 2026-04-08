Manqoba Mngqithi's chances of coaching Kaizer Chiefs over? 'Amakhosi fans won't accept someone who loses to Orlando Pirates with such an embarrassing scoreline'

There is no doubt that Manqoba Mngqithi is a respected tactician in the Premier Soccer League.

The 54-year-old has previously served as a co-coach at Mamelodi Sundowns before he left the Pretoria giants and landed at Golden Arrows.

The Tuesday clash against Orlando Pirates is one of the nights the coach would like to forget fast, as his side suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat.

The loss to the PSL title-chasing Bucs came at a time he is being linked with Kaizer Chiefs. However, doubts have started resurfacing, questioning whether he is capable of leading the Naturena outfit given how his current club performed.